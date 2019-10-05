THE FIRST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER
Clouds come tonight
Tonight will begin with mainly clear skies. Conditions will be right for another quick cool-off. Temperatures in most towns will dip into the 30s to near 40 by the wee-hours of the morning, at which time clouds will arrive and the cooling process will end. Temperatures will slowly rise thereafter, with temperatures in the 40s by dawn.
Milder Sunday
The air will turn a little milder Sunday; temperatures are expected to reach the mid to upper 60s. High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Sunday, which will allow a southerly breeze to develop. It won’t be as bright as Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine, but our weather will likely remain mainly dry. There are some indications by some weather computer models tat a few showers and sprinkles may develop in the burgeoning southerly flow.
The risk of showers will be on the rise Sunday night. Plus, the southerly flow will keep the milder are coming. Lows will only be near 60 degrees.
NEXT WEEK
Wet Monday
The sky will be mostly cloudy, and showers are likely as a cold front moves through the state on Monday. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well. It is shaping up to be a mild, muggier day with highs 70-75. The wet weather should end later Monday night.
Pleasant Tuesday
A large high pressure system will bring beautiful weather conditions for the Tuesday. Showers will end before dawn Tuesday then the sky will become mostly sunny and the air will dry out nicely. Highs will range from 65-70. Tuesday night will be clear and cooler with lows 35-45.
Coastal storm Wednesday through Friday
The weather Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be highly dependent on a coastal storm that will develop to the southeast of New England. This system will likely get guided slowly around New England by high pressure anchored to our north. Early model runs showed that we would be safely guarded, and sunshine would abound.
But, plan on mainly cloudy and occasionally showery weather instead. Now, models are showing that the storm may come closer and bump into the region with showers at times Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s as clouds remain resolute. Showers will be possible at any time, but later Wednesday and then later Thursday into early Friday seem to be timeframes when numerous showers will be possible.
Pleasant Saturday
Although there may be a shower early Saturday as a cold front passes, the day will turn out to be nice, with sunshine, a westerly breeze, and highs in the lower 60s.
SEPTEMBER 2019
September went into the record books as a mild, dry month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 64.8 degrees, which is 1.0 degrees above normal. Meanwhile, there was only 1.94” of rain at Bradley, which is 1.94” below normal!
The hottest temperature was 92 degrees on the 23rd, and the coldest temperature was 38 degrees on the 19th and 20th.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
