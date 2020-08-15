REST OF THE WEEKEND
Clouds overnight
Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy. Although the night will remain rain-free for most of us, an isolated sprinkle or patches of drizzle will be possible. A storm system now over the Mid-Atlantic will inch closer. The storm, along with its preceding easterly flow, will help to increase the moisture and resulting clouds, mist, and sprinkles. Lows will range from 60-66.
Cloudy, showery Sunday
The Mid-Atlantic storm will slip out to sea to the south of New England on Sunday. While the steadiest and heaviest rain is expected to remain to our south, some showers should make their way into the state. The GFS and NAM bring to the storm closer to the region, and therefore are predicting more rain. However, the European Model is still forecasting a track farther to the south of New England. If that scenario happens, we’ll see little or no rain.
We think there will be rain showers as a result of this storm, so we are forecasting a cloudy or mostly cloudy day with occasional showers to occur, especially during the afternoon. Plus, we’ll be caught between the storm to our south and high pressure over eastern Canada. The result will be a cool northeasterly flow. Highs will only be in the 70s Sunday. The last time we had a day with highs in the 70s was all the way back on July 17th.
NEXT WEEK
Isolated showers Monday and Tuesday
Sunday’s storm will move out to sea, away from New England on Monday. That should leave us with a decent day with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. A shower or thunderstorm will be possible as a cold front approaches from the west during the late evening or overnight.
Tuesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine. With the same frontal boundary nearby, a few showers and thunderstorms could pop up. It is shaping up to be a seasonably warm day with highs 80-85.
Fair weather Wednesday and Thursday
The weather for Wednesday and Thursday is looking good! Both days should be partly to mostly sunny. While the mornings will be cool with lows in the 50s and lower 60s, the days will get progressively warmer. Temperatures will rise higher into the 80s.
Humidity returns Friday and next weekend
By Friday, the temperature could approach 90 degrees in the normally warmer locations. We should see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there could be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm. Saturday will be similar, as southwesterly flow gets entrenched. A cold front will come to the state next Sunday.
TROPICAL STORM JOSEPHINE
Josephine is centered several hundred miles to the east of the northern Leeward Islands. The storm is moving steadily to the west-northwest. On this course, Josephine will track to the north of the island chain, which is good news. Eventually, Josephine could impact Bermuda by the middle of next week, but it is expected to weaken to below tropical storm strength by then.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
5 HEAT WAVES IN 2020
The first heat wave of the year was in June, and it lasted 5 days, from the 20th to the 24th. In July, we had three heat waves. The first lasted three days, from the 11th to the 13th. The second lasted 6 days, from the 18th to the 23rd. The third heat wave lasted 8 days! It started on July 25th and it ended on August 1st. The 5th heat wave of the year began last Saturday with a high of 90 degrees. It was 93 degrees on Sunday, 96 on Monday, 95 on Tuesday, and 93 degrees on Wednesday.
ISAIAS
Tropical Storm Isaias left a big miss across the state.
A peak wind gust to 75 mph occurred at the Engineering Science Magnet School in West Haven, that’s hurricane force! Here are some additional reports of wind gusts in our state, a small sampling… West Haven: 75 mph, Bridgeport: 68 mph, Lighthouse Point: 66 mph, Windsor Locks: 61 mph, Groton: 58 mph and Willington: 58 mph.
Between Eversource and United Illuminating, over 800,000 customers lost power. For the state, it’s one of the worst outages on record! To give you some perspective, it's far worse than Hurricane Gloria, which left 534,485 customers in the dark in September 1985. Our 4 worst power outages on record have all occurred over the last 9 years! In August 2011, Tropical Storm Irene resulted in 754,000 outages, then 2 months later (October 2011) Winter Storm Alfred left 884,000 customers in the dark. Exactly 1 year later, in October 2012, Superstorm Sandy knocked power out to 856,000 customers.
HURRICANE SEASON UPDATE
Last week, NOAA, The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, released their updated forecast for the Atlantic Hurricane Season, which runs through November 30th. They are now predicting what could be an “extremely active” season with 19-25 named storms, 7-11 hurricanes, and 3-6 major hurricanes! This is a significant upgrade to the initial forecast that was issued in May. The season is already off to a record setting fast pace with 9 named storms (including Isaias), and the season normally peaks in August and September. That means we have a long way to go.
There are a number of reasons why this season could be one of the busiest on record. First of all, sea surface temperatures are warmer than normal in the tropical Atlantic and Caribbean Sea. Also, there is reduced vertical wind shear, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds, and an enhanced west African monsoon. These conditions are expected to last as we go into the late summer and fall. We are currently in an ongoing warm phase of the Atlantic Multi-Decadal Oscillation, and that is the main climate factor behind these conditions.
Connecticut has already been hit by 2 tropical systems this year. Fay had little impact on our state, but Isaias left half of Connecticut in the dark!
JULY 2020
July went into the record books as the 2nd hottest July on record for the Greater Hartford Area! The average temperature was 78.0 degrees, which is 4.4 degrees above normal. The hottest July on record (also the hottest month) was last July (2019) with an average temperature of 78.2 degrees. However, we had 20 days this July with a high of at least 90 degrees. That is a new record for any month for the greatest number of 90-degree days! Last July is now in 2nd place with a total of 19 days. Interestingly, 4 of the 5 hottest Julys on record have occurred between 2010 and 2020.
The hottest temperature in July was 99 degrees on the 19th, and it was 98 degrees on the 27th.
While rainfall varied quite a bit across the state, total rainfall at Bradley International was only 0.98”. That means July was the 4th driest on record for the Greater Hartford Area. The driest July on record was in 1924 when we only received 0.54” of rain.
