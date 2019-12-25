MERRY CHRISTMAS!
We hope everyone is enjoying the holiday with family and friends. The weather has been on our side today. Skies were partly cloudy, and temperatures climbed into the upper 30's and lower 40's. Tonight, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds with low temperatures generally in the middle 20's.
In case you're looking for some fun weather talk facts, check out these Christmas statistics for the Hartford Area:
Normal low: 20, Normal high: 37, Normal snow: 0.3 inches
Warmest: 64 (1964), Coldest: -13 (1980), Wettest: 1.39" (1979), Snowiest: 4.0" (1974).
Most recent 12.25 with snow: just 2 years ago, 3.3" fell in 2017 (also the 4th snowiest Christmas on record!).
THE END OF THE WEEK…
Thursday, if you’re traveling, heading back to work, or perhaps getting in on post-Christmas sales... we’ll see more clouds than sun and highs should be near 40. The overcast sky is compliments of a developing ocean flow, also expect a light northeasterly breeze.
On Friday, the clouds will persist. Though most of us will stay dry through the day, there is the chance of a few passing showers. Most of the activity will stay north of the CT border, as a disturbance passes through the New England area, but again, a shower or two is possible for us. Temperatures on Friday will top out between 40-45.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2019…
The last weekend of 2019 features a warming trend; and while it will start dry, it won’t end that way. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 40's, under a mostly sunny sky. Then, Sunday… temperatures should be a few degrees milder. A storm system approaches, the last one of the year, but takes a track to our west (a mild one, meaning wet and not wintry weather for us), so by later in the day rain becomes likely.
THE FINAL DAYS OF THE YEAR...
Some rain could linger into early Monday, then we anticipate at least partial clearing that afternoon. Highs should reach the 40s, but it will be windy. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with temperatures within a few degrees of 40. If you're heading out on the town New Year's Eve, overnight low's will be down to about 25.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Melissa Cole
---------------------------------------------
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
