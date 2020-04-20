NOON HOUR UPDATE...
The rest of today will feature some clearing, so we’ll more sunshine by later this afternoon… temps top out in the mid-50s.
Tomorrow, as a cold front approaches and pushes through the state during the afternoon hours, there’s a threat for thunderstorms. Those that develop could produce gusty/damaging wind and perhaps some small hail.
The rest of the week:
Wednesday is dry. Thursday, clouds increase with a chance for rain at night. Friday, rain is likely.
The weekend:
Saturday: partly to mostly cloudy, chance for late day showers.
Sunday: mostly cloudy, chance for rain.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
CLOUDS TODAY, 4/20/20
A coastal storm will move out to sea to the south of New England during the day, sending clouds our way. The good news is, it's going to be a dry day today, so you'll be able to get outside without an umbrella handy. Highs will be in the 50s in most towns, close to 60 degrees in the warmest.
T’STORMS POSSIBLE TUESDAY
Strong thunderstorms should come during part of the day Tuesday. A strong cold front will approach New England from the west. Along this front, showers and thunderstorms will form. The showers will likely charge through the state during the afternoon. Some may be strong, with gusty wind and small hail; for that reason, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Connecticut in a marginal risk for severe weather tomorrow afternoon. We've declared an Early Warning Weather Alert for this time period. Temperatures will reach 55-60 before the clouds and showers arrive, but then tumble into the 40s after the front passes. The wind turns northwest, as the wind speed increases behind the front.
Cooler air will continue to move into the state on a brisk northwesterly wind tomorrow night. Temperatures will dip into the low 30s by Wednesday morning.
WEDNESDAY
Our midweek weather is looking good, although it will be breezy and cool. Temperatures will only be in the upper 40s after a very chilly, breezy morning. The sky will be mostly sunny.
STORM COMES THURSDAY & FRIDAY
Another storm system will impact the state by the end of the week. We should be ok on Thursday. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon, as temperatures reach into the mid 50's away from the coast. Rain will move into Connecticut Thursday night, after midnight, and we’ll likely have periods of rain throughout the day Friday. At this point, it looks like the center of the storm will track near or just to the south of the Southern New England Coast. If we remain in a cool northeasterly flow, high temperatures will likely be held to the 50s on Friday.
DRY SATURDAY
We will have enjoyable weather return Saturday. High pressure will come to the area, which will bring partly sunny weather and pleasant temperatures. Look for showers to develop at night.
SHOWERS SUNDAY
Sunday will be cool and occasionally wet. The models are hinting at another coastal storm, laden with showers. A northeasterly breeze will likely keep the air chilly, with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
SNOW IN PARTS OF CONNECTICUT SATURDAY MORNING, 4/18/20
We got a nice snow in some parts: 5.5” in Tolland, 4” in Union, 3.5” in Eastford, 3” in Sharon, 2.5” in Canaan and Mansfield Center, 2” in both Hampton and Falls Village. Based on observations so far, western CT saw a little less than we originally thought, but eastern Connecticut was right on the money. A daily record snowfall also occurred, with 2.4” of snow having fallen today at Bradley International Airport. 2.4” also represents the record most snow as late in the spring season to ever be recorded.
-- Mike Cameron
