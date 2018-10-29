A Bit Unsettled Today
Today will be a bit unsettled. The storm system that made inroads overnight will pass through the region, bringing scattered showers off and on during the morning and early afternoon. The day will be mainly cloudy as passing showers come. The air will be milder, with readings in the 50s. By later this afternoon the storm may move far enough east that the shower threat will end and some sunshine may peer through the clouds.
Tonight: Let the clearing begin. The storm system responsible for the unsettled weather during the day today, will move out. We're going to enjoy a nice night with clear skies and fairly chilly temperatures. You can expect lows to drop in the mid to upper 30s.
Pleasant Tuesday
Tomorrow will be partly sunny and breezy. A high pressure system will pass over New England, which is great news for us. The air mass will be slightly cooler; even with the expected sunshine, highs will only range between 48-55.
Halloween
Halloween Wednesday will be mainly dry. A front positioned over northern New England will spread clouds into the region during the afternoon as the front nears the state. As it appears now, showers associated with the front should remain to the north of the state. Since these showers will be close, they warrant monitoring, especially since they will approach toward dusk when trick-or-treaters will be out on the streets. It’ll otherwise be a mild day with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
At the time the ghouls and goblins will go candy-seeking, temperatures will fall back through the 50s and into the upper 40s.
Warm Thursday, November 1st
Thursday will be warm. A storm will approach New England from the west on Thursday, but not yet reach the region. Ahead of the storm, a strong southwesterly flow will develop. This conveyor will bring warm air from the deep South, causing temperatures to spike in the middle and upper 60s. At the same time, the approaching storm will spread more cloudiness into the state. As it appears now, showers will hold off until Thursday night.
Wet Friday
Friday will be stormy. An active cold front, with numerous showers and a few thunderstorms will come during the morning and early afternoon. A wave of low pressure will form along it and pass through southern New England. This wave will help to enhance the rain. By late afternoon, the wet weather will depart. Readings will likely be in the 50s as the rain comes.
Dry and cooler Saturday
Saturday will be dry and cool. As Friday’s front moves east, high pressure over the Great Lakes will nose into the area and partly sunny skies should prevail. High pressure will build into the sky directly overhead, promising more good weather Sunday.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
