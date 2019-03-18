TODAY...
Our stretch of quiet weather continues for a few more days. We're off to a cold start with some towns reporting temperatures in the teens early today. A weak system coming out of the Great Lakes may spark a couple of flurries today, but overall, we can expect to see partly to mostly sunny skies with high temperatures between 40-45 degrees.
TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
We will enjoy quiet, sunny weather Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure will build into the region from the west that will help squash clouds and make for sunny skies. The air will remain reasonably cool, with morning lows in the 20's and afternoon highs in the 40s Tuesday and a few degrees warmer on Wednesday, with highs approaching 50. Wednesday evening we welcome in spring!
Wet weather Thursday
A storm system will bring light showers of wet snow mixing with and changing to plain rain Thursday. The storm’s center will pass by to the northwest of New England, bringing precipitation that will initially butt up against chilly air in New England. So, snow may initially result from this interaction. But, warm air is expected to persevere, with any showers of wintry weather turning to just rain. At this point, accumulations would be non-existent, given the weak and spotty nature of the precipitation.
Cool and blustery Friday
After Thursday’s storm, cooler and drier air will return. A reinforcing shot of the cooler air may come with flurries and snow showers. Otherwise, you should expect blustery, partly sunny and cooler weather at the end of the week.
Dry next weekend
The cool and blustery weather will continue Saturday as a stiff gradient remains overheard, bringing forth a wind from the northwest. Under partly cloudy skies, highs will be near 40 and lows will be near 20 Saturday.
Sunday will be milder. As the wind turns more southwesterly and the air aloft warms, we will enjoy an afternoon with partial sunshine and highs well into the 50s!
Have a great week!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron, Melissa Cole
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.