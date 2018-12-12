AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rest of today will be cold and breezy, but otherwise dry under a partly to mostly sunny sky… temps will be in the 30s, but the wind will make it feel like the 20s.
Tomorrow, a weak disturbance passes through the region and could generate some rain or snow showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Then Friday, we end the week on a milder note with highs back in the 40s.
The weekend still features wet and milder weather. Periods of rain look likely Saturday (may be confined to the first half of the day), highs near 50. Then Sunday, some showers may linger ...highs should be in the mid-40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
------------------------------------------------
TODAY, 12/12/18…
Today will be another quiet day overall. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly sunny and highs will range from the 30s inland to near 40 degrees near the shore. A northwesterly breeze could gust to 20 mph or higher.
High pressure will build southward from Canada tonight and it will deliver a pretty good shot of cold air. Temperatures will bottom out in the range of 10-15 in many locations, and some single digit temperatures are possible in the normally colder locations.
THURSDAY…
A disturbance in the upper wind flow will approach New England from the west. At the same time, a light northeast flow will develop at the surface. The result will be increasing cloudiness and a few flurries or snow showers may develop. This system is running into some very dry air, which is why we expect very little snow. However, a dusting of snow can’t be ruled out in some locations. Thursday will be cold, but relatively calm with highs 30-35.
FRIDAY…
Friday will be a mainly dry day with some sunshine, but an ocean flow will likely spread more clouds into the state. At least we’ll get a break from the cold weather with temperatures reaching the low and middle 40s.
Showers may develop Friday night, but temperatures will remain above freezing.
THE WEEKEND…
Our dry stretch of weather will finally end as a coastal storm takes aim at New England. It is possible the heaviest rain will remain offshore, but we can still expect an overcast sky with periods of rain. A northeasterly flow should keep temperatures in the 40s over interior portions of the state, but temperatures could reach the lower 50s at the coast.
If the GFS model is correct, another coastal storm will bring more rain on Sunday. However, the European model is forecasting dry weather Sunday with the storm moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coast, well to the south of New England. For now, we’ll lean toward the GFS solution. Therefore, we are forecasting another period of rain with highs 40-45. However, this forecast is subject to change and we’ll be sure to keep you updated!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow showers that could mix with rain especially near the coast. Highs will be in the lower 40s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny, windy and chilly with highs near 40 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
