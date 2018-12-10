MONDAY RECAP…
Under abundant sunshine, temperatures to start the week peaked in the mid to upper 30s inland and near 40 along the shoreline. A weak cold front moved through the region, with it the wind became northerly, adding an extra chill to the air.
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Temperatures this evening drop from the 30s into the 20s under a mainly clear sky. Overnight, the wind diminishes and this (in tandem with the clear sky) will allow temperatures to drop into the teens for lows inland, to near 20 along the shoreline.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
Overall, our trend of dry weather with below average temperatures will continue. Today marks day #8 storm-free and we’ll tack on 4 more days before a storm system brings unsettled weather to Southern New England. Also get this, for 8 of the first 10 days in December, the average daily temperature has been below average! Going back to November 1st, 30 of the 40 days have recorded below average daily temperatures!!
Tomorrow will be similar to today: lots of sunshine (a few clouds develop during the afternoon) with highs in the mid to upper 30s (a degree or two colder); however, it will be less windy. A reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive Tuesday night, with it perhaps a few flurries, otherwise the cold front passes with little fanfare. Behind it, the wind picks up Wednesday. So while highs on hump-day will be in mid-30s, the wind will make it feel like the 20s if not the teens! With high pressure in place, Thursday should be mostly sunny with a calmer wind. Once again, we expect lows in the teens and highs in the 30s.
We end the week dry, but also trending milder Friday with highs between 40 and 45!
THE WEEKEND…
Our dry stretch of weather finally ends as a significant low pressure system takes aim at New England. We expect it to take a warm track (to the west of New England), which means rain for us here in Connecticut this weekend. Saturday, temperatures may actually get close to 50, but it will be wet! Expect periods of rain Saturday, and it could be heavy at times from the afternoon hours into the nighttime. Sunday, as of now, may feature some lingering showers… otherwise there will be partial clearing and a breeze. Highs will be in the mid-40s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
