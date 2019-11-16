THE WEEKEND
Cold tonight
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and quite cold with lows in the teens inland to the lower 20s at the coast. The wind will diminish some as the gradient relaxes. The lighter wind, coupled with clear sky and dry airmass, will cause the night to be cold.
Cloudier Sunday
Sunday won’t be as bright or quite as cold. High pressure will be centered over far northern New England on Sunday, while a storm will move northward off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. We will likely see an increase in cloud cover, but our weather will remain dry through the daytime hours. A northeasterly wind between these two systems will keep us quite chilly. Highs Sunday will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
As the storm advances northward Sunday night, rain will become more likely and parts of the state could see some sleet. There may be pockets of freezing rain especially in the higher elevations of northern and western Connecticut. Lows Sunday night will range from 30-35 across most of the state.
NEXT WEEK
Light showers Monday
The storm will pass out to sea well to the east of New England on Monday. However, we’ll still have a few periods of light rain with some sleet mixing in at times. Pockets of freezing rain are possible in the hills Monday morning. This storm will not have a major impact on the state, but it will be overcast, breezy and raw with highs ranging from the upper 30s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 40s at the coast.
Milder Tuesday
The storm will move northward through the Canadian Maritimes on Tuesday, and we should get a break from the wet weather. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures are expected to reach 50 degrees, which will be a little more comfortable.
Isolated shower Wednesday
A second ocean storm will track far to the east of New England on Wednesday. Therefore, it will have a minimal impact on our weather. A rain or wet snow shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy and highs should range from 45-50.
Sunny and milder Thursday
A ridge of high pressure will move across the Northeast on Thursday. Therefore, it should be a tranquil day with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the lower 50s.
Showers by Friday
A cold front could produce a passing rain shower Thursday night or Friday. Before the cold air takes hold, temperatures could rise well into the 50s. The air will turn much colder Friday night and Saturday.
Colder Saturday
Saturday will be colder. Highs will struggle t reach into the lower 40s, despite increasing sun. A strong northwesterly wind will make the air feel colder. As high pressure builds into the region from Canada, clouds will become fewer in number.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
