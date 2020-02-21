NOON HOUR UPDATE...
After a cold start to our Friday, a warming trend gradually commences.
We’ll end the week today with ample sunshine, a light wind, and highs in the lower 30s. A breeze will make it feel more like the 20s.
The weekend features dry weather, a lot of sunshine and temps that trend to spring-like levels. Highs Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s; then Sunday, they’ll likely reach or exceed 50!
Next week starts out dry and mild, 50+ …before a storm system brings scattered rain showers Tuesday.
There will likely be a lull Wednesday, before another round of precip arrives late in the day/at night. Initially it will be rain, as we see it now, but could transition to snow as it ends Thursday morning (all dependent upon the eventual track of the storm).
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
TODAY, 2/21/20…
After a cold start, temperatures will recover nicely this afternoon thanks to abundant sunshine. Highs will be in the low and middle 30s, and the wind will be light most of the day.
Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows 15-25.
THE WEEKEND…
If you’re not a fan of winter weather, you are going to love the weekend forecast! Temperatures will continue to rise as cold air retreats to the north. Saturday will be sunny and pleasant with highs in the 40s! By Sunday, we’ll enjoy a taste of early spring! The sky will be sunny, and temperatures will reach or exceed 50 degrees over interior portions of the state. An onshore breeze from off the cold water in Long Island Sound will probably limit shoreline highs to the 40s. The water temperature is currently in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be partly sunny and mild with highs 50-55. A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region Monday night and Tuesday. This is what we call an “inside runner”, which is a warm track for Connecticut. Therefore, we are forecasting rain. It should begin Monday night and we’ll see periods of rain on Tuesday. Highs Tuesday should be in the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.
The rain will end Tuesday night and we should be in good shape Wednesday morning. However, a storm will move up the coast, and it will impact the state from late Wednesday through Thursday morning. On Wednesday, we can expect increasing cloudiness. It’ll be a mild day with highs 50-55. Rain may develop toward evening. For now, the guidance models are forecasting a mainly rain event with a storm track near or to the west of Connecticut. If that's the case, we’ll have rain Wednesday night that could change to snow before ending Thursday morning. Should the storm take a more easterly (colder) track, we could see more in the way of snow. Since that storm is still a week away, many things could change. We’ll keep you updated over the coming days. As the storm departs on Thursday, a gusty northwest wind will develop, and the air will turn progressively colder Thursday and Friday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
JANUARY 2020…
January went into the record books as a mild, dry month with below normal snowfall. The average temperature was 33.1° at Bradley International Airport, which is 7.0° above normal. That makes this January’s average temperature the 9th warmest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and official records date back to 1905! The warmest temperature during the month was a record breaking 70° on the 12th. The coldest temperature was 4° on the 22nd.
Regarding precipitation, January 2020 was dry. Total precipitation at Bradley International was 1.79”, which is 1.44” below normal. Total snowfall was at 3.3”, which is 9.0” below normal. January was the 15th driest on record, and there have only been 19 Januarys with less snowfall.
THE WARMEST JANUARYS…
The warmest January on record for the Greater Hartford area was in 1932, when the average temperature was 37.7 degrees. January 1913 is in second place with an average temperature of 37.1 degrees. Third place goes to January 1933 with an average temperature of 36.6 degrees. 1937 is in 4th place with an average of 35.8 degrees. 1990 is in 5th place with an average of 34.6 degrees. 1950 is in 6th place with an average of 34.5 degrees. 2002 and 1949 are tied for 7th place with an average of 34.0 degrees. 1906 is in 8th place with an average of 33.5 degrees. This January, 2020, is in 9th place with an average of 33.1 degrees. January 2006 is in 10th place with an average of 33.0 degrees.
For Bridgeport, the average temperature this month was 36.7 degrees, which is a tie for the 3rd warmest on record. Official records for Bridgeport date back to 1948.
