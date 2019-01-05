BRIGHTER & DRIER TODAY
Wow; it’s been soggy. Many towns, such as West Hartford with 1.18” and Groton with 2.19” as examples, were in the 1” to 2.25” range Saturday. Today will be much drier, but increasingly colder. The day will be partly sunny with highs in the 40s during the morning and early afternoon, but a gusty northwest wind will usher much colder air into the state late later in the afternoon and especially tonight. During the night, expect the mercury will dip into the teens and lower 20s.
As the colder air sweeps into the state, a few flurries may also come late in the afternoon and into the evening. We don’t anticipate much of any accumulation to occur with them.
NEXT WEEK
Fair weather Monday
Monday will start out sunny, but a veil of clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. Plus, high pressure to our north will keep the cold, arctic air in place. Highs will only be in the range of 30-35.
Wintry mix Monday night and Tuesday morning
The influx of cold air will set us up for some messy weather late Monday night and Tuesday as the next storm moves into the Northeast. Precipitation will begin as snow Monday night and some accumulation appears likely before we see a change to sleet, freezing rain, and rain. Small accumulations of under an inch could have a significant impact on the Tuesday morning commute. At least the storm will move through quickly, and weather conditions improve by Tuesday afternoon. At that point, we should observe partial clearing and temperatures will reach 40 degrees or higher. Therefore, the roads will be in much better shape for the afternoon drive home.
Another wintry storm Tuesday night and Wednesday
Get ready for a small headache again Wednesday morning. Another storm will swing through southern New England late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This storm is expected to bring a period of mixed precipitation during that timeframe, bringing another round of slick travel just in time for the Wednesday morning rush. Again, most accumulations in Connecticut will likely be light: under one inch. Scattered snow showers may linger during the afternoon as “cyclonic flow” aloft brings enough instability and colder air aloft to support such a thing. Here closer to ground-level, readings will be close to 40 at their peak, so with marginal air temperatures and melting slush, any minor snow from these showers should have a tough time to sticking to anything that matters.
Cold, but fair Thursday and Friday
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be dry, windy, and colder. Thursday should be partly sunny with lows in the 20s, and highs in the 30s. Friday should be mostly sunny with lows in the upper teens and highs only around the freezing mark. Saturday will be a carbon copy of Friday, but with less wind as the high pressure center moves by to our north.
DECEMBER 2018
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
