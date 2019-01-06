BRIGHTER & DRIER TODAY
Tonight will be much colder. As the night progresses, a northwest wind will carry into the region air from Canada. This air will bring temperatures down into the teens in most towns, with a few low-20s along the shoreline. There may also be a stray flurry or two passing, especially early in the night.
NEXT WEEK
Fair weather Monday
Monday will start out sunny, but a veil of clouds will overspread the state during the afternoon. Plus, high pressure to our north will keep the cold, arctic air in place. Highs will only be in the range of 30-35.
Monday night, the sky will become mainly cloudy as low pressure moves into the region. Well after midnight, precipitation will move into the state, most likely falling as snow in most locations, except for the shoreline, where an icy mix of sleet, snow and rain might be possible. Lows will occur earlier I the night and reach down into the 20s, but readings may rise a few degrees before the onset of the precipitation and may be near 32, especially along the coast, by morning.
Wintry mix Monday night and Tuesday morning
We will have a messy commute Tuesday morning and there is an Early Warning Weather Alert in effect for this period. Precipitation of all kinds will continue through the morning but will transition through mixed precipitation to rain everywhere before ending by early afternoon. This evolution will result in small accumulations of under an inch could have a significant impact on the Tuesday morning commute.
The storm causing this headache will move through quickly, and weather conditions improve by Tuesday afternoon. By mid-afternoon, we will observe partial clearing and temperatures will reach 40 degrees or higher. Therefore, the roads will be in much better shape for the afternoon drive home.
Another storm Tuesday night and Wednesday
Get ready for a smaller headache again Wednesday morning. Another storm will swing through southern New England late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. This storm is expected to bring a period of mixed precipitation or plain rain during the morning rush, bringing another round of slick travel to some parts of the state. Cold air will be in far shorter supply, so it is likely that much of the state would receive just plain rain. It is possible, however, that in some cold hollows a little ice might form.
Unlike Tuesday, when the afternoon will have shown promise of clearing, snow showers may linger during the afternoon as “cyclonic flow” aloft brings enough instability and colder air aloft to support such a thing. Here closer to ground-level, readings will be close to 40 at their peak, so with marginal air temperatures and melting slush, any minor snow from these showers should have a tough time to sticking to anything that matters.
Increasingly cold, but fair Thursday, Friday, and into next weekend
Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be dry, windy, and colder. Thursday should be partly sunny with lows in the 20s, and highs in the 30s. We may have a few flurries from the lakes, especially on west-facing slopes in western Connecticut. Friday should be mostly sunny with lows in the upper teens and highs only around the freezing mark. Saturday and Sunday will be even colder as Arctic air becomes further established. Highs will reach only into the 20s to near 30 and lows will be in the single digits in many towns. The sky will be deep blue, however, as the dry, clear Canadian air meanders by.
DECEMBER 2018
December went into the record books as a wet and mild month with very little snow. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 33.1 degrees, which is 1.5 degrees above normal. 4.96” of rain was measured at the airport, which is 1.52” above normal. However, we only had 0.2” of snow for the month, which is 7.2” below normal.
2018, A VERY WET YEAR
For the Greater Hartford Area, total precipitation for 2018 was 62.75”, which is 16.90” above normal! It is also the 5th wettest year on record and records for the Greater Hartford Area date back to 1905! The wettest year on record was in 2011 when we had 69.23” of precipitation.
For Bridgeport, 2018 was the 2nd wettest year on record with a grand total of 60.40” of precipitation. The wettest year on record was in 1972 when Bridgeport received an incredible 73.93” of precipitation.
By precipitation, we mean total rainfall for the year plus the amount of liquid water contained in snow and ice.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
