RECENT SNOW
We had a manageable snowfall yesterday and last night. A sampling of snow totals from this storm shows 2-6” of snow fell: 6” in Torrington, 5” in Danielson, 4” in Mansfield Center, 3.5” in Tolland, Falls Village, and Staffordville, 3” in Higganum, and 2.5” in New London.
TURNING COLDER TONIGHT
Colder weather is coming tonight. Air that supported highs 16-22 over Upstate New York and southern Canada is on the move and will move overhead tonight. The wind will turn northwesterly and whisk away the 30s and low 40s. Air in the teens will replace it by morning. All the while, the sky will remain party cloudy, in a similar fashion to today’s sky.
ALL NEXT WEEK
MLK, Jr. Monday, we enter a very tranquil weather pattern. No major storms will on the horizon through the upcoming work week. Sunshine will be in abundance. Initially, temperatures will be below normal, with highs only in the upper 20s Monday. But each day, we will see a gradual warming trend by a couple of degrees, with highs in the 30s Tuesday, and 40s Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.
STORM NEXT WEEKEND
Next weekend appears to be our next chance for precipitation. An approaching storm system may bring rain, an icy mix and/or and snow. As it appears now, precipitation would break out sometime Saturday morning in the form of an icy mix inland and rain along the shoreline, with a transition to plain rain statewide sometime in the afternoon, lasting into the night. As rain tapers to showers and cooler air comes Sunday, snow may mix into some of the showers.
There are a lot of details yet to be sorted out regarding this storm. The models are far from agreeing on how this storm will play out, so be flexible in how you view this storm. Some models show mainly rain, while others give the storm a much wintrier complexion.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
LAST WEEKEND’S RECORD WARMTH
Saturday, new records were set for January 11th: The high for the Hartford Area was 68° (previously 60° form 1983), for Bridgeport the high was 59° (surpassing 56° from 1975). Then, records for January 12 (Sunday) were shattered: The high for Hartford was 70, (previously 60° from 2018). In Bridgeport, the high reached 69° (breaking the old record from 2018 of 53° by 16°).
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
