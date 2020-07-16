THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
This evening will be dry and pleasant! The sky will be mainly clear, and temperatures will fall back through the 70s. A warm front will spread clouds into the state overnight, and a few widely scattered showers may develop toward dawn. Lows will be in the 60s.
FRIDAY…
The warm front will pass through the state tomorrow, and that means the air will turn noticeably more humid. However, abundant cloud cover should limit highs to 75-80. Scattered showers will be around most of the day, and a thunderstorm is possible. However, it looks like the threat for severe weather will be low due to the lack of heating and destabilization. Still, a few downpours are possible since moisture levels will be on the rise throughout the atmosphere.
Friday night will be mild and muggy, and areas of fog will form. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will dissipate, and we should see some clearing toward dawn. Lows will be near 70.
THE WEEKEND…
This year’s 3rd heatwave will kick into gear this weekend. A ridge of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend, and that means we’ll see plenty of strong July sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach 90-95 away from the coast on Saturday. Lows Saturday night will range from 70-75. Sunday will be even hotter with highs in the middle 90s! The combination of heat and moderate humidity will send the heat index soaring to near 100 degrees. Heat advisories may be necessary. At least there will be some relief at the beaches this weekend with highs mostly in the 80s.
Despite the heat this weekend, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will be minimal since the atmosphere will be stable with high pressure nearby.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday could potentially be the hottest day when it comes to the heat index. Like Sunday, the air temperature is expected to reach the middle 90s, but the heat index could surpass 100 degrees due to higher humidity. We will also have to be on the lookout for scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon. Some storms could be strong.
A weak cold front should bring slight relief from the high humidity on Tuesday. However, it will still be hot. Highs should be in the lower 90s, and the sky will be partly to mostly sunny.
Low pressure and a warm front will move into the Northeast by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and more humid. There will also be a risk for showers and thunderstorms. Abundant cloud cover is expected to keep temperatures below the 90-degree mark, but it could be close. The heatwave that will begin this weekend is expected to last 4 days, but it could end up being a 5-day heatwave should the temperature somehow reach 90 degrees on Wednesday.
At this point, it looks like Thursday will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler with highs in the 80s. There will also be a risk for showers and a few thunderstorms.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
