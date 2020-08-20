THURSDAY RECAP…
It was a gorgeous day with almost a hint of September in the air! Morning lows were in the upper 40s and 50s. Litchfield was one of the cool spots with a low of 48 degrees, and it was 49 degrees in Lakeville. Afternoon highs were in the 70s and lower 80s. The humidity was quite low as well. Over interior portions of the state, the dew point dipped into the mid and upper 40s!
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
With high pressure over the region, we can look forward to a very pleasant night. The sky will be mainly clear. Temperatures will drop through the 70s then into the 60s this evening. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 50s, although there should be some lower 60s in the larger cities along the I-95 corridor. This includes Bridgeport and New Haven. Patchy fog may form overnight.
FRIDAY…
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, and a warming trend will begin. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s, and the humidity may edge up a notch or two as a light southerly flow develops across the state. Friday night will be partly cloudy and milder with lows in the 60s. The air will become muggy and patchy fog may form.
THE WEEKEND…
It is shaping up to be a hot, humid weekend. Temperatures will rise close to 90 away from the coast on Saturday. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the chance for a shower or thunderstorm will be low. Saturday night will be mild and muggy with lows 65-70.
We may see a slightly better chance for a shower or thunderstorm on Sunday. That’s when a weak trough will move into the region. Still, it looks like most of the state will remain dry. It is shaping up to be another hot day with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s away from the coast.
If the temperature reaches 90 degrees or higher at Bradley International Airport both Saturday and Sunday, the total number of days this year with a high of at least 90 degrees will rise to 37! That is close to the all-time record of 38 days, set in 1983.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday should be partly to mostly sunny and very warm with highs 85-90. There will be a chance for a shower or thunderstorm with a front in the vicinity of Southern New England.
The front may bring cooler weather to the state Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday highs should be in the 80s. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine, and a shower can’t be ruled out even though the air should be slightly cooler and drier. Temperatures may dip into the 50s Tuesday night as cooler air continues to overspread Southern New England. For now, Wednesday looks great with mostly sunny skies, low humidity, and highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
A warm front is expected to pass through the region Wednesday night, then we could get into a west-southwesterly flow of hot air on Thursday. If that happens, the temperature could top 90 degrees Thursday afternoon. That would also bring the total of 90-degree days for the year up to 38, which would tie the record!
IN THE PAST…HURRICANES BOB AND DIANE…
Hurricane Bob swept through Southern New England 29 years ago, on August 19, 1991. The eye passed over Block Island at 1:30 in the afternoon, then it made landfall again over Newport, Rhode Island. In Connecticut, we had our fair share of wind and rain. Parts of the state received 7” of rain. However, the strongest winds were over eastern portions of Southern New England. There was a gust 105 mph on Block Island, and a gust to 115 mph in Chatham, Massachusetts. There was a storm surge of 5-8 feet along the coast of Rhode Island, but the storm surge was 12-15 feet over the upper end of Buzzards Bay!
It was on this date in 1955, when Diane brought record rainfall to Connecticut. Hartford received 7.70” of rain on the 19th of August, which is a daily record. This was after 6.27” of rain fell the previous day, on August 18th! Less than a week earlier, Connie swept across Connecticut with up to 8” of rain. The one-two punch from Connie and Diane resulted in massive flooding across the state. Total rainfall for August 1955 was 21.87”, which is an all-time monthly record for the Greater Hartford area.
5 HEAT WAVES IN 2020...
The first heat wave of the year was in June, and it lasted 5 days, from the 20th to the 24th. In July, we had three heat waves. The first lasted three days, from the 11th to the 13th. The second lasted 6 days, from the 18th to the 23rd. The third heat wave lasted 8 days! It started on July 25th and it ended on August 1st. The 5th heat wave of the year began on August 8th, and it lasted 5 days.
