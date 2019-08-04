TONIGHT
A cool, comfortable night will come. Thanks to lowering humidity, lows will be in the 50s under a partly cloudy sky. You’ll have a comfortable sleep by leaving the windows open and allowing the cold air to stream into the bedroom.
MONDAY
Monday will be the most comfortable of the week. An area of high pressure will move into the northeastern states on Monday. Pleasant weather conditions will result. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will be in the low and middle 80s. The humidity will be nice and low.
TUESDAY
Humidity will begin to increase Tuesday and the chance for rain will return. An area of low pressure will slip out to sea well to the south of New England on Tuesday. At the same time, southwesterly flow will increase and send moisture-rich, more tropical air into the region. Because of both developments, there will be a chance for a shower and perhaps a thunderstorm. We should otherwise anticipate a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the 80s.
WEDNESDAY
The latest model data is suggesting that Wednesday will be wet – far wetter than previous forecasts. A disturbance will come into the region from the west and drag a trough through southern New England. An area of low pressure may form along this boundary, helping to enhance rain and thundershowers. It is possible that there will be an area of steady and perhaps heavy rain passing through the state Wednesday afternoon. Because of clouds and showers, we have lowered our early projected high of near 90 to the lower-80s.
THURSDAY
Thursday will be warm and more humid. Highs will be in the 80s to possibly near 90 degrees. With the arrival of a cold front, we will run the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms both days.
FRIDAY
At one point, it appeared that Friday would be wet. As Bruce wrote “An area of low pressure may develop on the front. If that happens, there will be a good chance for showers and thunderstorms.” As of now, the models have backed off on the low pressure development and rain. We are still calling for a few showers and thunderstorms. With partly cloudy skies, temperatures should reach the 80s. We’ll see if the models come back around…
SATURDAY & NEXT SUNDAY
Saturday will be nice. The humidity will be lower and temperatures will be comfortable, with highs in the lower 80s. Partly sunny skies will develop as high pressure over New York State establishes itself here in southern New England. Sunday will be similar; the only difference will be slightly higher temperatures, with readings in the mid-80s expected.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
