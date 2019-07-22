MONDAY RECAP…
We started the day on Monday already much cooler than the weekend before us. Temperatures mid-afternoon were in the low to mid 80s, which made the state feel a bit more relaxed. The presence of a low-pressure system off to our west during the day, allowed for storms to form and move their way into the region. The National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the entire state until 10pm tonight. They also issued a Flash Flood Watch for Fairfield and New Haven Counties until 8am Tuesday.
WET OVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAY…
As the low-pressure system moves to our south overnight, showers and thunderstorms will continue into the overnight hours, although the activity may diminish for a time. Low pressure and a cold front will slowly make its way out of the state by Tuesday evening. Storms associated with this system will bring along heavy downpours, gusty winds, and a chance for a tornado will be slim, but cannot be ruled out. These showers will drop an inch to perhaps 3 inches of rain in parts of the state, so its important to remember that there could be localized flooding, especially in areas where there is poor drainage.
Tuesday morning, we will wake up to more rain, but the rain will taper off to showers in the afternoon. These showers will bring in a new airmass to the region, which will make it feel much cooler. Temperatures will struggle to get above the mid-70s as the thick cloud cover and new airmass will keep the state cool.
Overnight Tuesday, the cold front will be off to our east, leaving us with nice sleeping weather! Temperatures will be in the high 50s, low 60s.
DRY WEDNESDAY…
The arrival of a high pressures system off to our north will usher slightly cooler and much drier air into the region on Wednesday. This will allow for mostly sunny skies throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid-low 80s.
Another wonderful night to sleep with your windows open. The skies will remain mostly clear which will allow for the state to cool down overnight. Low of 58.
COMFORTABLE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
The high-pressure system moves to our south on Thursday and Friday. This will allow for a southerly flow, which will bring some warmer air into the state. The clear skies and southerly flow will allow for temperatures to warm up from Wednesday. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid-80s.
Again, another two beautiful nights for sleeping weather as temperatures will be in the low 60s.
HEAT RETURNS THIS WEEKEND AND INTO EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The high-pressure system will be located right over the state on Saturday morning, which will allow for some beautiful weather during the day. With mostly clear skies, we will be able to warm up on Saturday very quickly. Temperatures will be in the upper 80’s throughout the state.
Sunday and Monday the humidity returns. The skies will remain mostly to partly sunny which will allow for temperatures to reach into the 90s for most of the state.
WFSB Weather Intern Ally Finch and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.