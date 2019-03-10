THE END OF THE WEEKEND
Daylight Saving Time
Daylight Saving Time occurred at 2am this morning. Double check the time: if did not reset your clocks ahead an hour before going to bed last night, you might be late!
Wintry weather is over
The Early Warning Weather Alert is over. After a dusting to 2” of snow, sleet, and freezing rain fell across the state, readings since have gone above freezing and the precipitation has ended. Therefore, the winter weather concerns are, for all intents and purposes, over.
Clearing sky tonight
We are expecting the clouds to part tonight and for temperatures to fall back to the 30s. In many areas, readings may come close to freezing. In doing so, there could be icy patches on side streets by the time the morning commute occurs. The wind will also start to stir, as today’s area of low pressure moves east and out to sea.
NEXT WEEK
Most of next week still appears to be storm-free and dry, at least to start.
Dry Monday through Wednesday
The weather during the early and mid-week will be vastly better than Sunday’s. Monday will be windy and seasonable with readings in the 40s. There will be a stiff gradient that will perpetuate a strong wind from the northwest. By Tuesday, the northwesterly flow will bring the coolest core of air, with highs likely not going much past 40 degrees, despite strong March sun. Temperatures will rebound nicely Wednesday. With warmer air aloft supporting a good deal of warmth, we’ve conservatively forecasted low to mid-50s; we may be bumping those values up if we continue to see the trends we have thus far.
Each of these days, partly sunny skies will come our way.
Mild, but wetter Thursday and Friday
Milder weather will cap off the week. Temperatures will likely reach/exceed 60 Thursday and possibly Friday as southwesterly flow establishes itself. At the same time, however, chances for rain will increase as an area of low pressure moves into the region from the west.
Cooler and dry next weekend
Cooler weather will come Saturday, after the passage of a cold front. With partly sunny and breezy conditions likely, highs will be in the upper-40s and lower-50s. The air will turn even colder Sunday, with highs struggling to reach 40.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
