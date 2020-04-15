NOON HOUR UPDATE...
This afternoon, we'll see a partly to mostly sunny sky. Temps will be below average and cooler than yesterday, topping out in the lower 50s.
A quick moving cold front passes through CT tonight, it could generate isolated/light rain or snow showers. Behind it, tomorrow will be even colder. For our Thursday, chilly temps will be the big headline as highs will only be in the 40s (nearly 15 degrees below normal). It will also be breezy, making it feel even colder.
Friday, temps top out near 50 and during the afternoon there will be increasing cloudiness as a storm system approaches. Rain chances go up Friday evening and last into Saturday morning. Friday night into early Saturday, some wet snow could mix in at times. Saturday afternoon there should be at least partial clearing with highs in the 50s. Sunday will be the better of the two-day period as temps could get close to 60 (inland). By Sunday night, we’ll see a chance for showers.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------
THIS MORNING…
A weak storm system moved off the coast of North Carolina overnight, tracking well to the south of New England. However, a southwesterly flow aloft along with a weak disturbance has spread clouds and showers into Connecticut this morning. You might see a few snow flakes since the air aloft is chilly. Other than a possible coating in the hills, no accumulation is expected.
TODAY…
Rain and snow showers will exit the state by mid to late morning. As the wet weather departs, the sky will become partly sunny and it will turn out to be a nice day. Highs will range from 50-55, which is cooler than normal. The normal, or average, high for April 15th is 60 degrees for the Greater Hartford area.
A cold front will swing through the state tonight with another round of rain and wet snow showers. Once again, there will be little or no snow accumulation. The showers should end by dawn. Lows will be close to 30 degrees.
THURSDAY…
On the heels of the cold front, there will be a northwesterly flow of chilly air tomorrow. Highs will only range from 45-50, and a brisk northwesterly breeze will make it feel even cooler. At least it will be a nice day with a partly sunny sky.
Tomorrow night will be clear and cold, and the wind will subside. Lows will range from 25-32. If you put those plants in, you'd better cover them up!
FRIDAY…
A storm system will approach New England from the west. Therefore, we’ll likely see an increase in cloud cover, and there will be a rising chance for rain during the afternoon. There could be some wet snow in the hills Friday evening. It’s is going to be another chilly day with highs around 50, give or take a few degrees.
The storm will slip out to sea just to the south of New England Friday night, which means the rain and wet snow will continue. There could be a minor accumulation of snow, especially in the hills.
THE WEEKEND…
Rain and wet snow will linger into Saturday morning, then weather conditions will improve as the storm moves away to the east of New England. The sky will become partly sunny during the afternoon, but temperatures will remain below normal with highs in the 50s expected.
Saturday night should be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the 30s.
A southwesterly flow of milder air will develop on Sunday in advance of an approaching cold front. Therefore, temperatures will rise very close to 60 degrees. After a partly sunny start to the day, we’ll see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon, but showers should hold off until Sunday evening, which is great timing!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Monday should start out partly sunny and pleasant with highs 55-60. However, another disturbance will rapidly approach New England from the west during the afternoon. Showers are possible before the day is over, and they will last into Monday night.
Another shot of chilly air will move into the state Monday night and Tuesday. Tuesday should be partly sunny and windy with highs only in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.