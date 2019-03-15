SHOWERS OVERNIGHT
Today’s warmth surely felt good! Highs reached to 66 at Bradley International Airport and 58 in Bridgeport. Believe it or not, these readings were still several degrees shy of the records of 73 at Bradley, from 1990, and of 65 at Bridgeport, from 1990.
Showers will be possible this evening. Some may contain heavy rain and/or a few rumbles of thunder. A cold front passing through the state this evening will be the reason for them. As the front passes through the state by around midnight, the threat for rain shall end.
COOLER & DRIER THIS WEEKEND
The weekend will bring fair and gradually cooler weather. Behind the front that will have passed through the state tonight, the air is temperate; therefore, the cooler air will ease into the state, instead of raging into the area as it has in the past with cold fronts.
Cooler, drier, and brighter Saturday
Saturday will be the transition day. Any lingering cloud cover will erode and, while still mild, the air won’t be as warm as Friday. Saturday’s highs will be near 50, versus Friday’s 60+ degree weather. It will also be breezy.
Cool & bright as a pot o’ gold Sunday
St. Patrick’s Day Sunday will be cooler and less windy, because we’ll have the luck of the Irish. The day will start out with temps in the 20s with frost. With the “pot o’ gold sunshine” glistening all day, highs will top out between 40 and 45.
NEXT WEEK
A storm will be close Monday
A storm will be close Monday. A clipper will pass by to the south of Connecticut. Some models are saying that it will pass safely to our south, so that we would just experience cool and cloudy weather. One of our most trusted models, however, says that there could be a period of snow in southern Connecticut because of this storm. So, it bears watching. Right now, we think most if not all the state will experience precipitation-free weather with highs in the low-40s.
Quiet Tuesday and Wednesday
We will enjoy quiet, sunny weather Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure will build into the region from the west that will help squash clouds and make for sunny skies. The air will remain reasonably cool, with highs in the 40s.
Wet weather Thursday
We may have wet snow mixing with and changing to plain rain Thursday. A storm system will pass by to the northwest of New England, bring precipitation that will initially butt up against chilly air in New England. Snow may result from this interaction. Warm air is expected to persevere, with any wintry weather turning to just rain. At this point, accumulations would be light and reserved for the morning.
Cool and blustery Friday
After Thursday’s storm, cooler and drier air will return. A reinforcing shot of the cooler air may come with an isolated sprinkle or flurry. Otherwise, you should expect blustery, partly sunny and cooler weather at the end of the week.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven't heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
