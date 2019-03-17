COOLER & DRIER THIS WEEKEND
Cool & bright as a pot o’ gold Today
This St. Patrick’s Day will be cooler and less windy, because we’ll have the luck of the Irish. The day will start out with temps in the 20s with frost. With the “pot o’ gold sunshine” glistening all day, highs will top out between 40 and 45.
NEXT WEEK
A storm will be close Monday
A storm will be close tomorrow, but will likely pass to the south of Connecticut. Most models are saying that it will pass safely to our south, so that we would just experience cool, precipitation-free, and cloudy weather. One of our most trusted models, however, has said that there could be a period of snow in southern Connecticut because of this storm. So, the situation still bears watching. Right now, we think all the state will experience cloudy, but precipitation-free weather with highs in the low-40s as the low pressure system moves far to the south.
Quiet Tuesday and Wednesday
We will enjoy quiet, sunny weather Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure will build into the region from the west that will help squash clouds and make for sunny skies. The air will remain reasonably cool, with morning lows in the teens and low-20s and afternoon highs in the low-40s Tuesday and middle and upper-40s Wednesday.
Wet weather Thursday
A storm system will bring light showers of wet snow mixing with and changing to plain rain Thursday. The storm’s center will pass by to the northwest of New England, bringing precipitation that will initially butt up against chilly air in New England. So, snow may initially result from this interaction. But, warm air is expected to persevere, with any showers of wintry weather turning to just rain. At this point, accumulations would be non-existent, given the weak and spotty nature of the precipitation.
Cool and blustery Friday
After Thursday’s storm, cooler and drier air will return. A reinforcing shot of the cooler air may come with an isolated sprinkle or flurry. Otherwise, you should expect blustery, partly sunny and cooler weather at the end of the week.
Cool and breezy next weekend
The cool and blustery weather will continue Saturday as a stiff gradient remains overheard, bringing forth a wind from the northwest. Under partly cloudy skies, highs will be near 40 and lows will be near 20 Saturday.
Have a great weekend!
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
