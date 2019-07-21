OUR 3RD AND MOST EXTREME HEAT WAVE OF 2019 AND WHEN THE HEAT WILL END
WEEKEND RECAP
A record was set Saturday morning in Greater Hartford: the overnight low was 77, which surpasses the old record warm low temperature of 73 set back in 1977. On Saturday the humidity was higher, which allowed us to have higher heat indices that reached above 110 degrees. (Some locations even saw 116!) Sunday was another hot day across the state, with temperatures topping out at 100 degrees at Bradlely Int’l Airport. Since it was a little less humid on Sunday, the temperatures were able to increase more, and the heat indices weren’t as high as Saturdays’, ranging from 100-106.
WET MONDAY AND TUESDAY
The heat wave will end Monday. A storm system will come into the region, spreading clouds over the state by mid-morning; showers and thunderstorms will soon follow. Numerous showers and thunderstorms will track from southwest to northeast across the state during the later morning and afternoon. Heavy downpours may accompany some of these thunderstorms and dump an inch or more of rain by the end of the day.
Due to the prevalence of cloud cover, the air will be much cooler Monday. Highs will reach into the 80s during the morning, but then temperatures will fall into the 70s during the afternoon.
Tuesday will begin wet, with showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Showers will continue into the early afternoon as the cold front slowly makes its way out of the state. Clearing won’t likely occur in earnest until late afternoon or evening.
Monday and Tuesday’s downpours will present the chance of localized flooding, especially in poor drainage areas.
Thanks to the arrival of a new airmass, Tuesday will be much cooler, as well. Highs will likely only reach into the 70s.
THE REST OF THE WEEK
Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will be dry and seasonably warm with lower humidity! We expect temperatures to stay in the mid-80s throughout the week, under a mostly sunny sky. Overall, it will be a very comfortable end to the week, especially compared to what we’re dealing with this past weekend! It will also be a period of more comfortable sleeping weather, with lows generally in the upper-50s and low-60s.
SATURDAY AND SUNDAY
Saturday and Sunday the heat and humidity will return. A high-pressure system will sit to our south throughout the weekend, which will bring warm and humid air into the state. The skies will be mostly sunny both days allowing for temperatures to be in the high 80s low 90s.
Meteorologists Mike Cameron and Mark Dixon, and WFSB Weather Intern Ally Finch
2019 HEAT WAVES
The 1st: July 3-6 (93, 94, 92, 96). The 2nd: July 9-14 (90, 92, 90, 91, 91, 93). The 3rd: July 19-21 (91, 98, 100). We’ve now had a grand total of 18 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees at Bradlely Int’l Airport, where the official records are kept.
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.