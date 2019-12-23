11PM UPDATE...
Forecast is on track. Temperatures this hour range from 37 to 47 degrees under a mainly clear sky. The wind is beginning to shift to the northwest, as a cold front pushes into the state. Behind it, some slightly cooler air filters into the state. So by daybreak, expect temps from the upper 20s to lower 30s. Tomorrow will feature ample sunshine, but highs in the 40s and not the 50s. Christmas is looking pretty bright, with highs 40-45.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
After topping out between 50 and 55 inland, 45-50 along the shoreline… temperatures this evening drop through the 40s. Overnight, a cold front pushes through the state dry… behind it, the wind switches to the northwest and cooler air begins filtering into the state. By daybreak, the mercury should bottom out from 28 to 33 throughout interior CT, 30-35 at the coast. Soooo --- given all the melting that took place today, do anticipate refreezing and slick spots early tomorrow morning!
CHRISTMAS EVE AND CHRISTMAS DAY…
If you’re doing some last-minute shopping tomorrow, the weather will certainly cooperate. We’ll see a lot of sunshine for Christmas Eve with highs in the low to mid-40s (as opposed to the 50s today, but still above the average high of 37).
Tuesday night, we expect a clear sky but it will feel more winter-like with temperatures dropping into the lower 20s. Santa’s flight into Connecticut is good to go, it will be totally unhindered by the weather!
Christmas Day still looks to be dry and bright with high pressure firmly in control. Highs will likely range from 40 to 45 and the wind will be light.
Fortunately, we're not expecting any weather-related travel troubles throughout the New England area over the next few days, if you're heading out of town.
THE END OF THE WEEK…
Thursday, there will be a mix of sun and clouds with highs reaching near 40.
Then, a weak disturbance moves through Friday… it will bring not only cloud cover, but also a chance for some isolated rain or snow showers.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF 2019…
The 2-day period begins dry. Saturday, under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures should reach the mid-40s. Sunday, a storm system appears to arrive… as of now, it’s taking a mild track, so we’d have rain later Sunday that could last into early Monday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
---------------------------------------------
As of right now, this December ranks in the top 10 for the snowiest (since records have been kept, and they go back to 1905!).
THE SNOWIEST DECEMBERS (GREATER HARTFORD AREA)
45.3” … 1945
35.4” … 1969
27.0” … 1970
23.4” … 2003
22.9” … 1947
21.7” … 1967
21.1” … 2019
20.7” … 2008, 1926
20.3” … 1995
20.0” … 1966, 1915
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.