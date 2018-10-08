AFTERNOON UPDATE...
While today will feature clouds, there could be some sprinkles at times in spots. High temperatures for the day have already been achieved… we should stay fairly steady in the upper 50s and lower 60s through the afternoon with an easterly breeze.
Tomorrow and Wednesday will be dry and brighter days. We’ll also trend warmer: upper 70s Tuesday, lower 80s Wednesday.
Thursday is our next chance for meaningful rain as a storm system approaches from the west (potentially strong storms, too). HOW MUCH rain depends on Michael and if moisture associated with this tropical system gets drawn northward in time, or stays offshore as it eventually moves toward the region later in the week.
Any wet weather Friday ends early, then we should see clearing and trend cooler -- highs will be back in the 60s.
The weekend, as of now, looks to be dry and seasonably cool.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
CLOUDY COLUMBUS DAY
Today is going to be a cloudy and cool day as a cold front settles to the south of New England. Dry air associated with high pressure to our north will have a tough time reaching Connecticut, limiting the amount of sunshine. The wind may also pick up a little moisture off the Atlantic that will add to the cloudiness. A sprinkle or spotty drizzle can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry.
WARMER TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY
Tomorrow may start out cloudy with areas of fog and drizzle; however, sunshine will develop as a light southerly flow of warmer, more humid air develops by afternoon. Temperatures should rise well into the 70s once the sun starts to come out during the afternoon.
By Wednesday, high pressure in the western Atlantic will pump unseasonably warm air into southern New England. Temperatures should rise into the 80s because of this flow. The record high for October 10th for the Greater Hartford Area is 89 degrees, set in 1949; our projected high of 84 degrees falls short of this record, but not by much.
RAIN POSSIBLE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY
At some point, later this week, we could get some heavy rain and perhaps a few thunderstorms. When and how much rain will depend both on the timing of a cold front and the track and pace of Tropical Storm Michael, now situated in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. As it appears now, Tropical Storm Michael will move northeasterly and cross through the Gulf of Mexico, possibly strengthening to a Category 1 or 2 hurricane over the next few days. By Wednesday, the storm is expected to make landfall somewhere along the Florida Panhandle. Then, the cold front will catch the storm and guide it either up the Appalachians of just to the east.
The models still do not agree on whether the core of the storm’s rain will pass through southern New England or stay to our south. The models also do not agree on the timing; an impact on Friday or Saturday are all projections. We will have to keep our eyes on the situation, as a more direct hit from this storm would mean a lot of rain and, perhaps, wind.
TURNING COLDER NEXT WEEKEND
Cooler weather will come next weekend. Although there is disagreement among the models in terms of timing and intensity, they all agree that the temperature will be going down significantly. Originating from central Canada, a pool of cold air will move over the Great Lakes and move into the region during the day Saturday. At the same time, a wave of low pressure will move along its underbelly and pass through New England as the cold air is settling south. So, we think Saturday will be cloudy and cool with highs in the 50s. Rain may also fall here, and there may be enough cold air for a little wet snow in the high elevations of northern New England. The sun will return Sunday, but the air will remain cool, with lows in the lower 40s (yikes!) and highs in the 50s during the afternoon.
LAST TUESDAY’S SEVERE WEATHER
A National Weather Service survey team determined an EF1 tornado touched down in Fairfield County Tuesday afternoon, October 2nd. The tornado began near the intersection of Weed Street and Marshall Ridge Road in New Canaan. It lifted in Norwalk near the intersection of Scribner Avenue and Gillies Lane. It was on the ground for approximately 3.9 miles, from 5:29-5:41 pm. Maximum winds were estimated at 100 mph. The path width was 100 yards. Damage was primarily to trees and cars. Fortunately, there were no injuries. This information is preliminary and subject to change.
The National Weather Service determined another tornado touched down in Mansfield at around 6:12 in the evening. It was a weak EF0 tornado with maximum winds of 70 mph. The maximum path width was 30 yards and the path length was 0.4 miles. Trees were knocked down in a very chaotic pattern from just west of Route 195 between Cemetery Road and Bassetts Bridge Road. It continued moving toward the east-northeast across Cemetery Road and lifted just to the east of the southernmost portion of Echo Road.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Scot Haney
