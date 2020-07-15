THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a day that featured plenty of clouds, the sky will remain mostly cloudy tonight. A shower is possible in some towns, but most of the night will be dry and comfortable. Temperatures will be in the 70s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 60-65.
THURSDAY…
With high pressure centered to the east of New England, the wind flow will become southerly. With less of an ocean flow, we should see a little more sunshine than we did today. Morning clouds should give way to a partly sunny sky, and temperatures are expected to reach 80-85. The humidity will remain tolerable. Overall, a pleasant day for outdoor activities!
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
FRIDAY…
A warm front will pass through the state on Friday, and that means the air will turn noticeably more humid. It’ll be seasonably warm with highs in the mid-80s. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine. With a trough of low pressure nearby, there will be a risk for a shower or thunderstorm. Some showers and storms will be capable of producing heavy rain in some parts of the state due to the high level of moisture in the atmosphere.
Friday night will be mild and muggy, and areas of fog will form. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will dissipate as the trough shifts to the east of Connecticut.
THE WEEKEND…
This year’s 3rd heat wave will likely kick into gear this weekend. A ridge of high pressure will be the dominant weather feature throughout the weekend, and that means we’ll see plenty of strong July sunshine. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 90s away from the coast on Saturday. Lows Saturday night will range from 70-75. Sunday will be even hotter with highs in the low and middle 90s! The combination of heat and moderate humidity will send the heat index soaring to 100 degrees or higher. Heat advisories may be necessary.
Despite the heat this weekend, the risk for showers and thunderstorms will be minimal since the atmosphere will be stable with high pressure nearby.
NEXT WEEK...
We are forecasting high in the low to middle 90s on Monday and Tuesday. That also means we are forecasting the heat wave to last 4 days. There will be a risk of showers and thunderstorms on Monday, and the air will be quite humid. While Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot, a northwesterly flow should deliver slightly drier air to the state. A warm front will move up the coast by midweek. Therefore, Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and more humid. There will also be a risk for showers and thunderstorms. Abundant cloud cover is expected to keep temperatures below the 90-degree mark.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
