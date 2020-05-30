TONIGHT
A system will be moving through the skies tonight. For a few hours, this system will bring showers. More than likely, the timing will between PM and 2 AM. By morning, clouds will give way to clear skies. This cloud cover’s exit will allow the temperature to cool off in the 50s.
TOMORROW
Tomorrow will be dry, mild, breezy and fresh. High pressure will be building into the area from southern Canada. This development will bring about the sunny sky, and help route dry, mild air into the region. Highs with be in the upper 60s and low 70s.
TOMORROW NIGHT
Tomorrow night, the mercury will dip into the 50s under a mainly clear sky. Sunday will be mostly sunny and quite pleasant with a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will range from 65 to 72 and the humidity will be quite low.
MONDAY, JUNE 1ST
It is going to be a rather cool start to the month of June. After beginning the day in the 40s, highs will only reach the 60s to near 70 degrees. The normal, or average, high for June 1st for the Greater Hartford Area is 76 degrees. Morning sunshine will mix with clouds by afternoon as the strong early June sun battles with chilly air aloft. We also expect a few spotty showers to develop during the afternoon.
TUESDAY
Tuesday will start mostly sunny, but we should see an increase in cloud cover during the afternoon as a frontal system approaches New England from the west. Showers could develop before the afternoon is over, but they could hold off until Tuesday evening. Daytime highs will be in the low and mid-70s.
WEDNESDAY
It looks like an unsettled Hump day is on tap as low pressure and a cold front track through New England. Showers are likely, and a few thunderstorms are possible. We are forecasting highs in the 70s.
THURSDAY & FRIDAY
For now, most of Thursday looks nice, although a shower can’t be ruled out in the late afternoon or evening. It’ll be a seasonably warm day with highs in the upper 70s away from the coast. Friday will be similar. As a system approaches from the west, its warm front may touch off a few showers.
SATURDAY
Showers will be possible Saturday, too. The storm system, with warm front, that will be approaching Friday will bring its cold front through the region Saturday. This front will bring scattered showers at some portion of the day. It will otherwise be seasonable, with highs in the 70s to near 80.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
