NOON HOUR UPDATE...
Morning clouds will give way to partial clearing this afternoon in some spots. Temps will be noticeably cooler, topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s (normal high is 84). The break from the heat, however, will be short-lived.
Tonight, there’s a chance for a shower or isolated storm as a warm front moves into the state. Behind it, tomorrow will be much warmer and also muggier. Morning fog/clouds will again give way to clearing. During the afternoon, there is a chance for thunderstorms. Temps could get close to 90 with enough sunshine.
Thursday, temps should reach/exceed 90 (inland)… and the humidity will remain up. Most of the day should be dry, but an isolated afternoon storm can’t be ruled out.
A storm system develops to our south then moves up the coast as we close out the week. There is still uncertainty as we are still several days out: As of now, rain starts Friday afternoon and could be heavy at times by the evening hours. Then rain with perhaps some thunder will be possible Saturday. While not entirely dry, Sunday looks to be the better of the 2 weekend days.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
----------------------------------
For the 3rd time this month and 9th time this year, 90° was achieved at Bradley Int'l yesterday where the official records are maintained for the Hartford Area.
MIDWEEK...
In the wake of a back door cold front that has stalled to the southwest of CT, today will be cooler. Temperatures should only top out in the upper 70s and lower 80s, below normal for a change! This means we won't have our 2nd heat wave of the year (as we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher). We'll see more clouds than sun and most of the day will likely be dry. There’s just a slight chance for an isolated shower/storm as the boundary begins lifting northward late in the day, through Southern New England, as a warm front. The best chance for a shower or storm will come tonight.
Tomorrow starts out foggy. Then, on the other side of the warm front it will be noticeably hotter and humid. Given how much sunshine we see, temperatures could top out near 90 inland. Late in the day, isolated to scattered storms are also possible.
Thursday looks to be a primarily dry (slight chance for an isolated storm), but otherwise hot and humid… highs inland: 90+, upper 80s at the coastline.
FRIDAY AND THE WEEKEND...
As we close out the week and head into the weekend, a storm system develops to our south and then moves up the coast. Currently, it looks to bring wet weather to CT by Friday afternoon. Given this, temperatures will only top out in the 80s; therefore, we probably will not achieve our 2nd heat wave of the year (as we need 3 consecutive days 90 or higher). Rain/storms also appear likely Saturday, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. Sunday features a lesser chance, but still a chance, for isolated showers/storms.
Both weekend days will be unseasonably warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s Saturday, and perhaps 90 or higher Sunday.
NEXT WEEK...
As of now, we can expect more of the same: partly cloudy Monday, slight chance for a shower or storm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
