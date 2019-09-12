NOON UPDATE:
Hey everyone, I hope you're having a good day out there despite the dreary weather. After some heavy downpours with lightning and thunder earlier this morning, we're left with scattered showers and drizzle moving across the state. There's not a whole lot on Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler, the only live Doppler in the state at this hour, but we'll be keeping an eye on it for you. There could be some more showers throughout the day, until the clearing begins this evening. Get ready for some fall-like weather tomorrow, as temps are only going to be in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Read on for more!
TODAY, 9/12/19…
A cold front is shifting to the south of New England today and a wave of low pressure developed on the front in response to a disturbance aloft. Therefore, we're left with mainly cloudy skies. While the rain has stopped for now, we’ll have showers or even a period of steadier rain this afternoon. There may be some embedded thunder. Temperatures have peaked in the upper 60s and lower 70s, but rain will knock temperatures down through the 60s this afternoon.
Clouds and showers will depart this evening, then cool, dry air will overspread the state overnight. By tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s!
FRIDAY…
We'll end the week on a very pleasant note. A large high pressure system will drift across New England with cool, dry air. Despite a mostly sunny sky, highs will only range from 68-74!
The sky will become partly cloudy Friday night, and it will be quite comfortable with lows 50-55.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Saturday and this will allow warmer air to advance toward the region once again. While Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, there is a chance for scattered showers during the afternoon. There is also a chance we’ll stay completely dry. Highs will be mostly in the 70s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows around 60.
Unseasonably warm weather is likely on Sunday. Temperatures should reach the low to middle 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford Area for September 15th is 75 degrees. At least the air won’t be too humid.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be another warm day with highs in the 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon with the arrival of the next cold front. On the heels of the front, cooler air will overspread the state Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the 50s in many outlying areas by Tuesday morning.
A large high pressure system will provide a northerly flow of cool, dry air on Tuesday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will range from 70-75. Tuesday night will be quite cool with lows in the 40s.
With high pressure still in place, Wednesday will be another pleasant day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures should reach into the low and middle 70s during the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
