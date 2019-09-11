THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
It was a very warm Wednesday with highs in the 80s, but changes are on the way for tonight! A cold front will move across the state from north to south tonight, but it doesn’t have much going for it when it comes to showers and thunderstorms. Here in Connecticut, there will only be a few isolated showers early this evening. Overnight, we can expect a partly cloudy sky with lows in the 60s. The air will remain muggy.
THURSDAY…
The cold front will shift to the south of New England tomorrow. However, a wave of low pressure will develop on the front in response to a disturbance aloft. Therefore, we expect a mainly cloudy day. Showers will develop in the morning, then we’ll have showers or even a period of steadier rain during the afternoon. There may be some embedded thunder. Temperatures should peak in the upper 60s and lower 70s during the morning, but rain will knock temperatures down through the 60s during the afternoon.
Clouds and showers will depart tomorrow evening, then cool, dry air will overspread the state overnight. By morning, temperatures will be in the 40s and lower 50s!
FRIDAY…
We will end the week on a very pleasant note. A large high pressure system will drift across New England with cool, dry air. Despite a partly to mostly sunny sky, highs will only range from 68-74!
The sky will become partly cloudy Friday night, and it will be quite comfortable with lows 50-55.
THE WEEKEND…
High pressure will move away to the east of New England on Saturday and this will allow warmer air to advance toward the region once again. Saturday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, and there is a chance for scattered showers during the afternoon. There is also a chance we’ll stay completely dry. Highs will be mostly in the 70s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and mild with lows around 60.
Unseasonably warm weather is likely on Sunday. Temperatures should reach the low to middle 80s under a partly to mostly sunny sky. The normal, or average, high for the Greater Hartford Area for September 15th is 75 degrees. At least the air won’t be too humid.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday is shaping up to be another warm day with highs in the 80s. A few showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon with the arrival of the next cold front. On the heels of the front, cooler air will overspread the state Monday night. Temperatures will drop into the 50s in many outlying areas by morning.
A large high pressure system will provide a northerly flow of cool, dry air on Tuesday. The sky will be mostly sunny, and highs will range from 70-75. Tuesday night will be quite cool with lows in the 40s.
With high pressure still in place, Wednesday will be another pleasant day. The sky will be sunny, and temperatures should reach the low to middle 70s during the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.