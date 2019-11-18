EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rest of today will be cloudy, breezy and cool… and a bit damp (with drizzle and some showers). There is another round of precip likely later tonight into early Tuesday morning --- rain should switch over to some sleet and snow across western and northwest CT with some minor accumulations possible by the morning commute. Tomorrow afternoon, we should see at least some partial clearing take place.
Wednesday, there is just a slight chance for a shower.
Thursday appears dry and partly to mostly sunny, also a tad milder.
Friday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the 50s, but rain chances will be on the increase as a cold front approaches.
Behind the front for the weekend, Saturday looks to be dry and breezy with sunshine. Sunday, there is a TON of uncertainty right now with regard to a chance for rain/snow.
Mark
------------------------------------------
THIS WEEK
Light showers Today
We may have a few isolated showers and drizzle this morning. In the northern half of the state, there may be a little bit of icing, as any showers that do come in will interact with pockets of air near or just below freezing.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect this morning due to the possible icing.
Any precipitation we see this morning will be due to a storm that's passing out to sea, well to the east of New England. Other than some light precipitation, this storm will not have a major impact on the state. More of the day will be overcast, breezy and raw with highs ranging from the upper 30s in the cool spots to the middle 40s at the coast.
The best chance for precipitation will come tonight and tomorrow morning as a wave of moisture moves up the Appalachians and sends a more organized batch of rain into the region. The rain should end by 9am tomorrow morning. Futurecast is indicating that there could be some snow mixing in overnight tonight through early tomorrow morning in the NW corner of the state, so we'll be keeping an eye on that for you.
Milder Tuesday
We will get a break from the wet weather by late tomorrow morning. The storm that's plaguing us today will be gone, and high pressure will build into the region. We’ll likely see a mix of clouds and sunshine as temperatures reach 50 degrees, which will be a little more comfortable than today.
Isolated shower Wednesday
A second ocean storm will track far to the east of New England on Wednesday. Therefore, it will have a minimal impact on our weather. A rain or wet snow shower can’t be ruled out, but most of the day will be dry. The sky should be partly to mostly cloudy as highs range from 45-50.
Sunny and milder Thursday
A ridge of high pressure will move across the Northeast on Thursday. Therefore, it should be a tranquil day with partly to mostly sunny skies, light winds, and highs in the lower 50s.
Showers by Friday
A cold front could produce a passing rain shower Thursday night or Friday. Before the cold air takes hold, temperatures could rise well into the 50s. The air will turn much colder Friday night and Saturday.
Colder Saturday and Sunday
Saturday will be colder. Highs will struggle to reach into the lower 40s, despite increasing sun. A strong northwesterly wind will make the air feel colder. As high pressure builds into the region from Canada, clouds will become fewer in number.
The wind will subside Sunday, but the air will remain in the chilly 40s. Partly cloudy skies will continue, courtesy of high pressure.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
