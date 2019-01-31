THIS MORNING…
A WIND CHILL WARNING is in effect for Northern Litchfield County. A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect for most of the state.
An arctic cold front moved across the state yesterday afternoon and a line of intense snow squalls produced whiteout conditions in many locations. For a brief period of time the visibility dropped to zero! Some towns picked up a quick inch or more of snow. Winds gusted to 40-50 mph and temperatures dropped quickly. Driving conditions were treacherous to say the least.
We turn our attention from snow squalls to the bitter cold temps. Temperatures have dropped into the single digits this morning and the wind chill is below zero.
Please be careful while driving and walking this morning. Conditions could be slick, especially on untreated surfaces. It could be quite deceptive with a layer of ice hidden by a layer of snow on top.
TODAY…
It’s a brutally cold morning at the bus stop! Bundle up! Despite partly to mostly sunny skies, afternoon highs will only range from the single digits in the Litchfield Hills to the teens near the shore. In the Greater Hartford Area, highs will range from 10-15. A west to northwest wind will gust to 30 mph or higher, and wind chills will frequently drop to zero or below throughout the day.
The wind will gradually subside tonight as temperatures bottom out in the range of -5 to +8.
The record low for January 31st for the Greater Hartford Area is -12, set in 1948. The record low for Bridgeport is 5, set in 1965. The record in Bridgeport fell this morning when the temperature dropped to 4 degrees. The coldest high for January 31st for the Greater Hartford Area is 15, set in 1951. The coldest high for Bridgeport is 24, set in 2015. The only record that is not in jeopardy of being tied or broken is the -12 record low for the Greater Hartford Area.
FRIDAY (FEBRUARY 1ST)…
The cold weather will begin to moderate. After a very cold morning, temperatures will reach the low and middle 20s tomorrow afternoon. Plus, with high pressure nearby, the wind won’t be too strong. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny. An area of light snow will slip out to sea to the south of New England.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…
Saturday, Ground Hog Day, will be nice! High pressure will be the dominant weather feature, but a cold front will approach the state from the north during the afternoon. That means the sky will be mostly sunny, but some partial cloudiness will mix in during the afternoon. Morning lows will range from 5-15. However, afternoon highs will be in the low and middle 30s, which means we’ll begin to climb out of the deep freeze.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly with lows 15-25. Temperatures will continue to climb on Sunday with highs near 40 degrees. An area of high pressure over New England will keep the wind light. Morning sunshine will probably give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon.
A warm front will approach Southern New England Sunday night and it could send a few showers of mixed precipitation our way. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and lower 3os.
NEXT WEEK…
The warm front will move to the north of Connecticut on Monday. There may be some lingering showers early in the morning, but the rest of the day should be dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A southerly breeze will pick up as the day progresses and temperatures will rise through the 40s to possibly near 50 degrees.
Rain is expected to develop Monday night and it should last into Tuesday morning. The rest of the day will be partly to mostly cloudy and temperatures will really take off thanks to a strong southwesterly flow. Temperatures will peak in the 50s!
Another storm system could bring rain to the state by Wednesday afternoon. It probably won’t be as warm though with highs in the low and middle 40s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
