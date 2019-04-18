THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A FLOOD/FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for all of Connecticut from late Friday night through Saturday evening. A COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY is in effect for Coastal Fairfield County for tonight from 10:00 pm until 1:00 am.
A warm front will move northward through Connecticut tonight. A strong southerly breeze will develop, and temperatures will rise through the 50s to near 60 degrees by dawn! Other than some occasional light rain and drizzle, there won’t be much precipitation. With high humidity flowing across our chilly coastal waters, there air will be saturated. Therefore, areas of fog will form. The fog could become locally dense especially near the coast.
Minor Coastal flooding is possible during the high tide cycle later this evening. This is due to the strong onshore flow in addition to tides that are already running high due to the Full “Pink” Moon, which will occur tomorrow.
FRIDAY…
There will be a deep southerly flow of mild, moist air across all of Southern New England tomorrow. The southerly wind could gust to 30 mph. Highs will be in the 60s across much of the state, but temperatures could reach 70 degrees, if not higher, over Northern Connecticut. The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy. Plus, we’ll likely see a few showers, but tomorrow won’t be a washout. Fog could persist in coastal areas much of the day.
The main event will begin tomorrow night. Showers will become numerous, and some showers will produce heavy rain. Plus, the mild southerly breeze will hold temperatures up quite a bit. Overnight lows will be close to 60 degrees. Once again, areas of dense fog could be a problem near the coast.
EASTER WEEKEND…
A cold front will slowly move across the state on Saturday. Rain is likely, and it could be heavy at times since the front will have plenty of moisture to work with. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well. We may begin to dry out Saturday afternoon, but showers may not end until later in the day. It’ll be another mild day with highs close to 70 degrees. Rainfall totals will likely range from 1-3” by Saturday evening. With rivers already running high, flooding could become more of a problem. The Connecticut River is still in a minor flood stage from Hartford southward.
Easter Sunday won’t be as wet, but with low pressure lifting northward through New England, a few showers are likely. At least a good part of the day will be rain free. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the air will be mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.
NEXT WEEK…
Low pressure will spin around over the Northeast early next week. Therefore, showers are still likely on Monday. Clouds and showers should limit highs to 60-65.
Low pressure should depart on Tuesday and weather conditions are expected to improve. Showers could linger into Tuesday morning, then the sky should become partly sunny. Tuesday afternoon should be mild with highs in the lower 70s.
By Wednesday, high pressure over Canada should push cooler, drier air southward across New England. We are forecasting partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to middle 60s.
The next storm system could spread clouds and showers into the state on Thursday, especially during the afternoon.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
