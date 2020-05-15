THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
WEATHER ALERT!!! There is the potential for strong to severe storms this evening. Showers and storms will become numerous this evening, and some storms will be capable of producing damaging winds, torrential downpours, and hail. Plus, an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out somewhere in Southern New England. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Connecticut in a “slight” risk area, but the far northwestern part of the state is still in an “enhanced” area for damaging winds. This is a great time to download the Channel 3 app if you haven’t done so already. It is a great tool that will keep you updated with the latest news and weather alerts should you lose power.
The risk of showers and storms will end late tonight, after midnight. That’s when a cold front will pass through the state. It’ll be a mild and muggy night with lows 55-60.
THE WEEKEND…
Thankfully, Saturday will be a beautiful day! Drier air will move into the state on the heels of the cold front, but the air will still be quite mild. Temperatures will rise well into the 70s under a mostly sunny sky. It will be a very pleasant day for outdoor activities!
A warm front will approach Connecticut on Sunday and that means we’ll see some changes. The sky will be partly sunny in Connecticut, but showers may develop just to our north in Massachusetts during the afternoon. Highs will range from the 60s at the coast to the lower 70s over interior portions of the state. Another comfortable day!
MONDAY THROUGH FRIDAY…
This will be a very interesting time period. A large, slow-moving low pressure system will evolve over the Northeast and it will bring the threat for rain from time to time Monday through Friday. The whole week will not be a washout, but there could be a period of steady rain at some point. At the same time, a subtropical depression or sub-tropical storm will move northward off the East Coast of the United States. At this point, it looks like this system will remain well offshore. However, it may become absorbed by the overall large circulation and it could enhance the rainfall, especially Tuesday into Wednesday. Meanwhile, occasional showers are in the forecast for Monday, Thursday, and Friday. Most of next week will be cooler as well. We are forecasting highs 65-70 on Monday, 55-60 Tuesday, near 60 Wednesday, and 60s to lower 70s Thursday and Friday. We may also have a raw northeasterly wind Tuesday and Wednesday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
