A TORNADO WARNING IN CT TODAY!
At 2:31 this afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of Tolland & Windham Counties. There were strong signals of rotation, but the rotation occurred aloft. The rotation made it down to 4,500 feet above the ground, but damaging winds never made it to the surface. However, we did have some rather large hail that was 1.0” to 1.5” in diameter in portions of Tolland, Stafford, and Willington. It was a rather cool day with highs only in the 50s, and it was this cool, stable layer of air close to the ground that prevented damaging winds.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
We are not out of the woods just yet. Torrential downpours are likely this evening right up through midnight. There will be some lightning and thunder as well. A strong to severe thunderstorm can’t be ruled out, but that should be more the exception than the rule. Temperatures could rise close 60 degrees this evening in advance of a cold front. After the cold front passes through, rain will taper off to scattered showers after midnight and temperatures will dip into the middle and upper 40s by dawn.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF APRIL…
Tomorrow will be the better of the 2 weekend days, although it won’t be great. You could run into a passing shower or two, but most of the day will be dry. Sky conditions will vary from partly cloudy to overcast, and we’ll have to deal with a brisk northwest wind. Gusts to over 30 mph are likely. The air will be unseasonably cool as well. Highs will only be in the 50s. The normal, or average, high for April 27th is 65 degrees.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will dip into the range for 35-45. At least the wind will diminish.
Unfortunately, another storm system will take aim at New England on Sunday. Rain will overspread the state during the morning and we’ll have periods of rain in the afternoon. Since the air aloft will be cold, there may be some wet snow in the Litchfield Hills. It is going to be a cloudy, chilly day with highs in the 50s, but temperatures may not rise out of the 40s in the Northwest Hills.
Rain will end Sunday evening, then we’ll see some clearing. The mercury will dip into the 30s, and there is a good chance we’ll see some frost in many parts of the state by dawn.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be mostly sunny and dry. After a chilly morning, temperatures should reach 60 degrees or a little higher during the afternoon. Clouds will arrive later in the day and yet another storm will deliver more rain Monday night. Lows Monday night will be in the chilly 40s.
Tuesday morning will be wet with some lingering rain and drizzle. Tuesday afternoon should be generally cloudy, and temperatures will remain below normal. Highs will be in the 50s to possible near 60.
Another storm system will probably impact the state on Wednesday with more rain. Once again, temperatures probably won’t rise out of the 50s thanks to a northeasterly flow.
We’ll likely get a break from the rain Thursday. It should be a partly sunny day with highs in the 60s. However, another round of rain is in the forecast for Friday. It’ll be a rather cool day for early May with highs again in the 50s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
