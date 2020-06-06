THE FIRST WEEKEND OF JUNE
Cooler & drier tonight
Dry, cooler air will continue to spread over the state tonight. Temperatures will dip into the 50s in many outlying areas by dawn. The sky will otherwise be partly cloudy and the wind will stir and become breezy by morning.
Drier Sunday
Sunday will be a refreshing day with partly sunny skies, a dry north or northwesterly breeze, and highs in the 70s! As an upper-level low pressure system moves to our north, afternoon stability may result. A few scattered showers may, therefore, pop up during the afternoon, but they’ll be hit or miss, and most of the day will be quite pleasant.
Sunday night will be comfortable for sleeping with lows 45-55! The sky will become clear.
MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY
All three days will be fantastic with high pressure and dry air in place! The days will be sunny, and the nights will be mainly clear. We are forecasting highs near 80 away from the coast on Monday, 80-85 on Tuesday, and the low to middle 80s on Wednesday. The humidity will remain low. The nights will be comfortable with lows mostly in the 50s.
THURSDAY
We may begin to see a few changes by Thursday. At this point, we think there may be a slight chance for a shower. Otherwise, we expect a partly sunny day with highs in the 80s away from the coast.
FRIDAY
An approaching cold front will bring the risk of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday. Plus, the air will turn more humid thanks to a southerly flow in advance of the front. We are forecasting highs in the lower 80s.
SATURDAY
Next Saturday will be fairly nice. There will be a lot of clouds in the sky at times and few showers may pass, but most of the day will be dry and partly sunny. It will be slightly cooler, too, with highs in the 70s.
RECAP OF THURSDAY’S WARM WEATHER
Temperatures rose well into the 80s Thursday afternoon. The temperature reached 90 degrees at Bradley International Airport for the first time this year! It was also the warmest day since September 23rd of last year when the high was 92 degrees. However, the high at Bradley fell well short of record levels. The record high for June 4th is 98 degrees, set a long time ago in 1919. The high temperature in Bridgeport was 85 degrees, which came very close to the record high of 86 degrees, set on June 4th in 1971.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
