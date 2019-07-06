DRIER, COOLER TODAY
Weather conditions will improve today on several fronts. First, although there may be lingering clouds in the morning, the sky will become partly to mostly sunny. Second, the air will not be as hot: highs will be in the 80s – which is a far cry from yesterday’s sultry 96 degrees at Bradley International Airport! Finally, and perhaps most important, the humidity will drop thanks to a northerly flow of drier air.
Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and cooler, too. We will have a markedly easier time getting to sleep with lows in the 50s and lower 60s.
NEXT WEEK
Pleasant Monday and Tuesday
With high pressure in place, Monday will be partly to mostly sunny. The air will be warm, but dry. Highs will be in the 80s.
Tuesday should be partly sunny and very warm with highs in the mid and upper 80s. The humidity will still be low.
Hot and sticky Wednesday
We may be feeling more 90-degree heat by the middle of next week. Wednesday should be partly sunny, and the air will slightly more humid.
Showers and thunderstorms Thursday
Thursday will feature a partly to mostly cloudy sky. The air will be warm with highs in the 80s and the air will be humid. A cold front will move into southern New England during the afternoon and that means there will be a risk for showers and thunderstorms.
Pleasant Friday & Saturday
Friday will be much better. By then, the cold front will have moved away to the south and east of New England. By midday, the sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the humidity will drop. Highs in the middle 80s are expected.
Saturday will be hotter, but the humidity will remain low enough that the day will still be comfortable. Highs will be in the low-90s under a partly sunny sky.
JUNE 2019 IN REVIEW…
June went into the record books as dry and slightly warmer than normal month. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 69.4 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees above normal. There were only 2 days with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees. The high was 91 on the 27th and 92 on the 28th. Rainfall for the month was 2.24 inches, which is 2.11” below normal.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.