GOOD MORNING!
The Connecticut River remains under a flood warning from Hartford southward, due to the recent rounds of heavy rain in addition to snow melt up north. Minor flooding is occurring, and minor flooding is forecast
DRYING OUT TODAY…
With a coastal storm departing today, weather conditions will improve. The sky will become partly sunny, and the afternoon will be dry and warm with highs in the lower 70s. A developing onshore breeze will likely keep highs in the 60s in our coastal communities.
A cold front will approach New England from the west tonight. A few showers will develop, but they’ll be hit or miss. The mercury should dip close to 50 degrees by tomorrow morning.
WEDNESDAY…
Any lingering showers will end early in the morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny as a drier northwesterly flow takes over. The air will be seasonably cool with highs in the middle to perhaps upper 60s.
PLEASANT THURSDAY…
High pressure will drift across the Northeast and that means we can look forward to another nice day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and the wind won’t be much of a bother. After a cool morning with lows 40-45, temperatures should reach 70-75 away from the coast. Shoreline highs will likely be held to the 60s thanks to a developing onshore flow. This is great news for my 20 Towns in 20 Days in Litchfield. I'll be there in the evening in front of the Historical Society, so come on out and join me!
A SOGGY FRIDAY…
A storm will move into New England on Friday and more rain is in the forecast. We could get a pretty good soaking with some moderate to heavy showers mixed in. This will be a quick moving system. Therefore, the rain should end by late afternoon or evening. Highs will be in the 60s at best.
A brisk northwest wind will usher cooler, drier air into the state Friday night. Temperatures should dip to 40-45 by dawn.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday is shaping up to be a windy, cool day. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A northwest wind may gust to 30-40 mph. At least it will be a dry day with partly to mostly sunny skies.
The wind will subside Saturday night as temperatures dip into the 40s under a partly cloudy sky.
A fast moving storm system could bring a couple of scattered showers to the state on Sunday. However, most of the day should be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
For now, most of Monday looks ok, although sunshine may give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. We are forecasting highs in the 60s. Another round of rain could arrive Monday night.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
