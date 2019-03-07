LATE EVENING UPDATE...
As of the 10 o'clock hour, temperatures across CT ranged from the mid-teens to the mid-20s, several degrees higher than 24 hours ago. Despite this, an unseasonably cold night is on tap as the temps will continue to drop under good radiational cooling conditions: a clear sky, a diminishing wind... and furthermore, with snow cover. While it won't be as cold as last night, inland many towns will dip to the single digits and along the shoreline lows will be in the teens.
Our forecast is on track, see below for more!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------------------
THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
Clouds dissipate this evening as temperatures drop from the 20s into the teens. Initially it will be breezy, but overnight the wind diminishes… this, combined with a clear sky and snow cover, will allow temperatures to go to frigid levels. While cold, it won’t be *AS* cold as early this morning. Lows should range from the single digits inland to the lower teens along the shoreline.
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
After starting tomorrow with sunshine, clouds will increase later in the day. Expect high temperatures to crack the freezing mark, in many communities temperatures peak the mid-30s! While milder, those temps are still be about 10 degrees below average as the normal high is 45 for the 8th of March.
The increase in cloud cover is in association with a weak disturbance heading toward the East Coast. It should stay to our south and pass out to sea tomorrow night. While we should essentially remain dry, we can’t rule out some flurries (especially across southern CT).
THE WEEKEND…
As that disturbance moves offshore, we expect increasing sunshine Saturday morning. Then, during the afternoon, temperatures should not only reach, but exceed 40 (won’t that feel nice?!). Then for the 2nd half of the weekend, a more substantial storm system will arrive. Just before daybreak Sunday, snow and a wintry mix will be likely. There could be minor accumulations of snow before a transition to rain from south to north, as the morning progresses. Temperatures by the afternoon go well into the 40s. Also during the afternoon, the rain begins to taper off.
If you’ll be attending a St. Patrick’s Day parade this weekend, the weather may or may not cooperate. You’re in luck if Hartford is your destination as it will be dry and sunny with temperatures in the upper 30s as it steps off at 11am. Unfortunately, Sunday, for the New haven Parade at 130pm --- a chilly rain looks likely with temps near 40!
Also this weekend: Daylight Saving Time kicks off at 2am Sunday. This is when we ‘spring forward’ and lose an hour of sleep. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead an hour before going to bed Saturday night.
NEXT WEEK…
Early next week still appears to feature dry, storm-free conditions. Monday will be windy and mild with highs between 45 and 50… then we trend a bit cooler Tuesday (but nothing like this week) before rebounding. After Sunday, our next chance for precip looks to be late Thursday (in the form of rain). That’s also when temps could get close to 50!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
WINTER STORM WAYNE…
Snowfall totals ranged from 4 to 5” on the low end, to nearly a foot-and-a-half on the high end. The most snow was measured in Pomfret, with a total of 16.5 inches! The swath of heaviest snow was in eastern and northeastern CT (southeast of I-84, east of I-91, northeast of Rt 9). Officially at Bradley International Airport, where the records are maintained for the Hartford Area, 7.6” was recorded. This brings the total for the season up to 38.9 inches.
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
