THE PRESIDENTS’ DAY WEEKEND
Nice Saturday
Today will be a pleasant day, at least by winter standards. A storm will move off the coast of North Carolina, out to sea far to the south of New England. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and afternoon highs will range from 38-44. The average high for February 16th in the Greater Hartford Area is 39 degrees. There will be a brisk northwesterly breeze, but it won’t be too strong. The sky will be clear Saturday night and the air will turn colder. Plus, the wind will become very light. By dawn Sunday, temperatures will range from 15-25 from north to south across the state.
Nice Sunday
With high pressure in place, Sunday will be nice a quiet. The sky will be bright and sunny in the morning, then a veil of high clouds will arrive by mid to late afternoon. The air will be seasonably chilly with highs ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s, but the wind will be light throughout the day. Snow will develop Sunday night, toward or after midnight. Overnight lows will be in the 20s.
Snow Monday
Snow is likely Monday morning and it will impact the morning commute. Fortunately, Monday is a holiday for many, so the traffic count should be lower. Snow will gradually taper off to flurries during the afternoon. At this point, we are forecasting a light snowfall of 1-4”. With clouds and lingering snow in the afternoon, highs will be limited to the 30s.
PLEASANT TUESDAY
High pressure will provide a northwesterly flow of dry, colder air for Tuesday. The sky will be sunny and there will be a stiff northwesterly breeze. Morning lows will be in the teens to near 20, and afternoon highs will be in the 30s. Temperatures will fall back into the teens in many locations Tuesday night with clear skies and a light wind. Clouds may overspread the state before dawn Wednesday.
A STORM WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY
A storm will impact Connecticut Wednesday and Thursday. The timing and precipitation types are still in question. At this point, it looks like snow will develop Wednesday, hopefully after the morning commute. Snow could mix with or change to sleet and rain toward evening, especially in southern Connecticut. Highs will be in the 30s. Snow, sleet, freezing rain, and rain will impact the state Wednesday night. The greatest accumulation of snow will be in northern Connecticut, where precipitation could remain mostly snow. Lows will be in the 20s and lower 30s. The GFS is the colder guidance model with the storm moving off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Meanwhile, the European Model is forecasting a milder track closer to New England Coast. If the European Model is accurate, the rain/snow line will reach northern New England. If the GFS is accurate, the northern extent of the rain/snow line will be somewhere in Connecticut.
The storm will depart Thursday afternoon and weather conditions will improve. The wintry precipitation will end Thursday afternoon and we may see some partial clearing before the day is over. Highs should range from 35-40.
FRIDAY
High pressure will move into the Northeast for the end of next week. Therefore, Friday should be partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonably cold with highs in the 30s to possibly near 40 degrees.
Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
