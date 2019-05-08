AFTERNOON UPDATE...
Today we’ll see an increasing amount of sunshine, highs will be in the 60s. Tomorrow, we’ll be dry through sunset but clouds increase late in the day. Friday does not appear to be *as* wet as it once did, just some scattered showers. For the weekend, Saturday still looks dry and comfortable; then Mother’s Day may feature some showers (but not a washout). Next week could start off wet with a coastal storm.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-------------------------------------
TODAY, 5/8/19…
High pressure will build southward across New England today and it will give us a pretty nice day! The sky will be partly sunny, and the air will be dry. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear, and the mercury will dip to near 40 degrees by dawn. Some 30s are possible in the normally colder locations!
RAIN RETURNS THURSDAY & FRIDAY…
A storm system will move into the Great Lakes Region tomorrow and a warm front will begin to move up the East Coast. Therefore, we can expect an increase in cloud cover. However, it now looks like rain will hold off until Thursday night. Highs will be in low and middle 60s.
The steadiest rain will fall late Thursday night and Friday. Friday could potentially be a washout with periods of rain that could be heavy at times. The warm front will continue to advance northward and it could reach Southern New England later in the day. A couple of thunderstorms may mix in and areas of fog could develop. Highs will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s.
The storm will depart Friday night, and the rain will come to an end. Lows will be near 50 degrees.
THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Saturday is shaping up to be a very nice day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Saturday night will be clear and cool with lows mostly in the 40s.
The forecast for Mother’s Day is tricky since the guidance models have timing differences when it comes to the arrival of the next storm. The GFS model is forecasting increasing cloudiness Sunday, but it holds the rain off until Sunday night. Highs would be in the mid to upper 60s. Meanwhile, the European Model brings the rain in much faster. If this model is correct, rain would develop Sunday morning and we would get a real soaking in the afternoon. Highs would only be in the 50s with a stiff east to northeast wind.
For now, we are going with the more optimistic GFS solution. We will keep you updated over the coming days, since timing is everything!
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
For now, plan on rain for Monday with the coastal storm still having an impact on Southern New England. It could be a raw day too with highs 55-60.
The storm will be long gone by Tuesday. Therefore, we can expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, but it will be a bit on the cool side with highs in the 60s.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW...
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
