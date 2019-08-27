TODAY…
With high pressure overhead providing a mainly clear sky and calm wind, areas of locally dense fog will be around for the Tuesday morning commute (not widespread, primarily in valley locations). As the day progresses, high pressure shifts to our east, but we’ll still get to enjoy enjoy another beautiful day. Under a mix of sunshine and clouds, temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 70s. The humidity will remain low.
Tonight will be partly cloudy. It won’t be as cool as recent nights with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY…
Wednesday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, as the day progresses... more clouds than sun. The air will turn warmer and a little muggier, expect highs in the lower 80s. Chances for showers will increase during the afternoon and evening hours.
The rain later Wednesday into Wednesday night is compliments of a slow moving cold front moving in from the west... in tandem with tropical moisture being drawn into Southern New England from off the Atlantic. Tropical Depression #6 off the East Coast of the United States is forecast to soon become a tropical storm, and it will take on the name Erin. This system will move northeastward, but its center will pass well offshore of New England Thursday. If the moisture from this system is able to connect with the cold front, rain could be heavy at times Wednesday night. Otherwise, the only other impact along the coast will be rough surf and large ocean swells.
The rain ends by Thursday morning, then the sky will become partly to mostly sunny as another area of high pressure builds into the region. It’ll be warm that afternoon with highs in the low and mid-80s.
FRIDAY…
We'll end the week primarily dry and warm, also a bit humid. Expect highs in the 80s. A weak cold front will approach then move through New England from the west late in the day. It won’t have much moisture to work with, but a few widely scattered showers and perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms are possible late Friday or Friday night.
THE LABOR DAY WEEKEND…
The holiday weekend will be off to a beautiful start! Saturday will be mostly sunny and there will be a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be near 80 degrees, but temperatures could potentially stay in the 70s.
High pressure will move into New England Saturday night. The combination of a clear sky, light wind, and dry air will allow temperatures to drop well into the 50s. There may be some 40s in the normally cooler locations.
Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and comfortable. After a cool start, temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s during the afternoon.
Monday, Labor Day, could be unsettled. A warm front should bring clouds and showers to the state, but how widespread the shower activity will be remains to be seen. This system is still a week away and many things could change, but we’ll keep you updated!
Meteorologists Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
