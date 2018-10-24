WEDNESDAY RECAP…
It was windy and much cooler today! Highs ranged from the upper 40s in the Litchfield Hills to the middle 50s near the coast. Plus, a strong northwest wind gusted to between 30 and 40 mph in many locations. A batch of light rain showers and sprinkles moved across the state, but most of the day was dry. Sky conditions varied from cloudy to partly sunny.
THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
The wind will ease up a little, but not completely. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and the wind chill will dip into the 20s at times. The sky will be partly cloudy this evening, then we’ll have a mainly clear, moonlit sky overnight!
THURSDAY AND FRIDAY…
A couple of dry, but cool days! Despite abundant sunshine, highs tomorrow will only be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Plus, the northwest wind will remain strong. Once again, we can expect gusts to 30-40 mph. The wind chill will be in the 30s much of the day!
Thursday night will be cold and a hard freeze is possible. The sky will be clear and the wind will gradually subside as high pressure moves into New England. In many outlying areas, the mercury will dip into the 20s by dawn. Overnight lows will be closer to freezing in the larger cities.
Friday will be bright and sunny and the wind will be much lighter since high pressure will drift across New England. However, temperatures will only reach the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday afternoon.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF OCTOBER…
Because of the impending coastal storm, we have issued an Early Warning Weather Alert for Saturday. Rain will begin before dawn and it will last throughout the day and well into Saturday night. Plus, a northeasterly wind could gust to 40 mph or higher, especially near the coast. Lingering rain and drizzle should taper off by midday Sunday and we might see a little sunshine break through the clouds Sunday afternoon.
Rainfall totals are expected to range from 1-2” and there could be locally higher amounts. While we don’t expect widespread flooding, there could be some flooding in poor drainage areas and where leaves clog storm drains. The gusty wind could cause isolated to scattered power outages. Plus, widespread minor coastal flooding is possible. Tides will already be running high since we will only be a few days past the full “Hunter’s” moon. The strong northeast wind could compound the problem.
Temperatures Saturday will range from the 40s inland to the 50s near the coast. Lows Saturday night will be 40 degrees or higher. With a little sunshine Sunday afternoon, temperatures could rise well into the 50s.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will start out dry, but another storm will rotate up the coast as the day progresses. Therefore, morning sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and more rain can be expected late in the day and it should last most of Monday night. Highs Monday will be in the 50s to possibly near 60 degrees.
Rain will end by early Tuesday morning, then the rest of the day will be partly sunny, windy and cool. We are forecasting highs in the 50s.
Wednesday, should be mostly sunny, breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. Great news for the Trick-or-Treaters!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
