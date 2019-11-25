THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A patch of clouds will move across the state this evening, but the sky should become clear or mainly clear overnight. It is going to be a comfortable night for late November. Temperatures will be in the 40s this evening, and overnight lows will be in the 30s.
TUESDAY…
High pressure will be centered off the Mid-Atlantic Coast tomorrow, and that is good news for us! The sky will be mostly sunny, and a south to southwesterly flow will pump mild air into the state. Temperatures will rise well into the 50s! In some locations, the temperature may come close to 60 degrees.
Tomorrow night will start out mainly clear, then clouds will overspread the state after midnight. Lows will range from 35-40.
WEDNESDAY…
A storm will track through the Great Lakes Region on Wednesday, and a warm front will move into Southern New England during the afternoon. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and there’s a good chance we’ll see showers or a period of rain in the afternoon. At least it will be a mild day with highs in the 50s.
The storm will track through Northern New England Wednesday night. Here in Connecticut, showers will linger into the night, and wet snow could mix in over the higher elevations as the atmosphere turns colder. Lows will be in the 30s to near 40.
THANKSGIVING DAY…
The storm will move into the Canadian Maritimes on Thanksgiving Day. A few rain and snow showers may linger into the morning. Otherwise, the sky should become partly sunny. A gusty northwest wind on the backside of the storm could gust to 40 mph or higher. It is going to be a seasonably chilly day with highs in the mid to upper 40s, but the wind will make it feel colder. The wind chill will be in the 20s and 30s.
The sky will become clear Thursday night, but it will be blustery and colder with lows 25-30.
BLACK FRIDAY…
Friday will be bright and sunny, but a brisk northerly breeze will continue to usher chilly air into the state. Highs will range from 38-45. It’ll be a great day for holiday shopping, but you’ll need to bundle up. A stiff northerly breeze will send wind chills dropping into the teens Friday morning. Wind chills will be mostly in the 20s during the afternoon.
Friday night will be clear and cold with lows in the 20s. The wind will become lighter.
A WEEKEND STORM…
There is no doubt Saturday will be the better of the 2 weekend days. High pressure to our north will keep us dry. However, sunshine will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. The air will remain chilly with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but the wind will be light.
The second half of the weekend is not looking good. A storm will spread rain or an icy mix into the state Saturday night and precipitation will continue all day Sunday. The storm center is expected to track just to the south of New England Sunday and Sunday night. It should be centered close to Cape Cod by early Monday morning. Initially, the atmosphere may be warm enough for rain or an icy mix. The precipitation could be heavy at times Sunday, which is not good since it is a busy travel day. By late Sunday or Sunday night, the atmosphere will turn colder, and we could see a change to snow across much of the state. There is the potential for a heavy snowfall, and this is something we’ll need to monitor closely over the next few days.
MONDAY…
Snow could have a big impact on the Monday morning commute. As the storm moves away to the east of New England, weather conditions will improve. The sky should become partly sunny Monday afternoon, but it will be windy and chilly with highs in the 30s and lower 40s.
RECORD COLD LAST THANKSGIVING…
Thanksgiving Day in 2018 was on November 22nd. It went down in the record books as the coldest November 22nd and the coldest Thanksgiving Day for the Hartford Area since at least 1905, when the National Weather Service started keeping records. Despite plenty of bright sunshine, it was feeling more like the single digits if not sub-zero for much of the day thanks to a gusty northwesterly wind.
With a low of 9 degrees, a new record was set. The prior ‘record low’ for November 22nd was 14 degrees, set in 1969. Also, the record low for any Thanksgiving Day was also broken. Prior to last Thanksgiving, the record was 12 degrees set on November 28th in 2002.
The high on the 22nd was 21 degrees. This reading also breaks a record for ‘coldest high’ temperature. The prior record was 27 degrees, on the books for both the 22nd of November from 1978… as well as for any Thanksgiving Day, previously set on the 23rd in 1989. Also, our 21-degree high temperature for the day was the coldest high temperature ever recorded on any day in any November!
If those weren’t enough, there is one more. The ‘average’ temperature for November 22, 2018 was 15.0 degrees, which is a tie for all-time coldest November day (with November 26, 1938). Therefore, by four days, Thanksgiving 2018 marks the earliest date with an average temperature this cold for the autumn season.
------------------------------------
The very next day, on Black Friday (November 23, 2018), a new slew of records were set as radiational cooling (clear sky, calm wind, dry air in place) allowed temperatures to drop dramatically. The low of 5 degrees for the Hartford Area obliterated the prior record of 12 degrees from 1972. It was also the 2nd coldest low temperature of any day for the entire month on record. For Bridgeport, the low of 12 degrees marked the coldest all-time low for the month!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.