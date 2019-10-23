EARLY AFTERNOON UPDATE...
The rain is done and the clouds are clearing out… with sunshine this PM, temps top out in the mid to upper 60s with a northwesterly breeze.
The rest of the week appears pretty quiet, highs in the 60s. Our next chance for showers (and the likelihood is low) comes Friday night.
For the weekend:
Saturday now looks dry, but chances for rain go up that night. Sunday still should be wet and cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Next week starts off seasonable… there could be some showers early Tuesday. By the end of the week (including Halloween), temperatures may trend much cooler!
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
--------------------------------------------
TODAY, 10/23/19…
The storm and the cold front that's bringing rain to the state this morning will move away to the east of Connecticut in just a few hours. Lingering showers will end this morning, then the sky will become mostly sunny as a northwesterly flow ushers much drier air into the state. It’ll be breezy and seasonably mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. That's quite pleasant considering the normal, or average high, for October 23rd is 61 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
Tonight will be clear and cool with lows 35-45. The wind will rapidly diminish.
THURSDAY…
Tomorrow's going to be a beautiful day with high pressure in place. The sky will be mostly sunny, and a light south to southwesterly breeze will develop. The afternoon will be comfortable with highs in the 60s.
Tomorrow night should be clear to partly cloudy with lows mainly in the 40s.
FRIDAY…
Our weather should remain dry through the daytime hours. Partly sunny skies will likely give way to increasing cloudiness during the afternoon. Highs should range from 60-65.
A batch of showers will move across the state Friday night. Lows will be in the 40s.
THE WEEKEND…
Showers will end early Saturday morning, then a large area of high pressure will move into the Northeast as the day progresses. The sky will become partly cloudy, as temperatures reach the lower 60s.
If you have any outdoor plans this weekend, you may want to take advantage of Saturday’s nice weather. It now looks like a significant storm system will move into the Northeast on Sunday, and it could bring an all-day rain. Additionally, Sunday will be breezy and cool with highs in the 50s. This is a big change from the forecast from earlier this week! A number of our trusted guidance models are now forecasting a pretty good soaking on Sunday.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
The models begin to diverge Monday and Tuesday. According to the European Model, high pressure will bring beautiful weather conditions both days with above normal temperatures. Meanwhile, the GFS is forecasting dry weather for Monday, then a chance for showers Monday night and early Tuesday. The rest of Tuesday features a gusty northwest wind and cooler temperatures. It’ll be interesting to see which model is correct. We’ll be sure to keep you updated!
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
