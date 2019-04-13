SATURDAY RECAP…
After a drenching rain last night and early this morning, it turned out to be a very nice day across much of the state! The temperature soared to 77 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which is the warmest temperature of the year, so far! It is also the warmest temperature since October 11th, when it was 78 degrees. The weather today was not nearly as nice in Southeastern Connecticut. In Groton, it was cloudy and foggy this afternoon and the temperature stayed in the 50s.
THE REST OF THE WEEKEND…
Tonight will be partly cloudy and a little cooler. Lows will be in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
Clouds and rain will return on Sunday in advance of the next storm system. There will be a little sunshine in the morning, but clouds will take over during the afternoon and the risk of showers will be on the rise. Tomorrow won’t be as warm as today, but there will be just enough sunshine to boost temperatures into the 60s. We may have an outside shot at 70 degrees over northern portions of the state.
Rain will become heavy at time tomorrow night. There may be a few embedded thunderstorms as well after midnight. With an intensifying southerly wind, temperatures will drop no lower than the 50s.
MONDAY…
The storm will track across New England on Monday. A soaking rain is likely in the morning and it will have an impact on the morning commute. While the steadiest rain should end by midday, a few more showers are likely during the afternoon. The sky will be cloudy or mostly cloudy Monday afternoon, but it will be breezy and mild with highs in the middle and upper 60s.
Showers will end Monday night and a brisk northwest wind will usher cooler, drier air into the state. Temperatures should drop to the range of 35-40 by late Monday night.
It is possible the Connecticut River will go into minor flood stage next week due to the several rounds of heavy rain in addition to the snow melt that is occurring in Northern New England. This is something we will continue to monitor!
TUESDAY…
Tuesday will be partly sunny, windy and cooler with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. A northwest wind will likely gust to over 30 mph. At least the wind will help to dry things out.
A band of showers associated with a front should remain to the south of Connecticut Tuesday night. Temperatures will dip into the 30s to near 40 degrees.
WEDNESDAY…
A ridge of high pressure will crest over New England on Wednesday. That means the wind will be much lighter. Sky conditions will vary from partly to mostly cloudy, and it will be seasonably cool with highs in the lower 60s. More showers are expected to develop Wednesday evening or Wednesday night.
THURSDAY…
A warm front will move up the coast on Thursday. That means we can expect an overcast sky, light rain, drizzle, and areas of fog. If we remain in an east to northeasterly flow, temperatures will have a hard time rising out of the 50s.
FRIDAY…
A strong storm will track through the Great Lakes Region Friday, and the warm front will move off to the north of Connecticut. A strong southerly breeze will develop, and temperatures should top 70 degrees away from the coast. Moisture levels will be on the rise as well. That means we’ll see more clouds than sun, and a few showers. A band of heavy rain with embedded thunderstorms should move across the state Friday night in advance of a strong cold front.
NEXT SATURDAY…
The cold front may stall close to the coast of New England in response to a deep southerly flow aloft. If that happens, the risk of showers or a period of steadier rain will continue. It should be a mild day with lows in the 50s, and highs in the lower 70s.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
