THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
After a cool, but pleasant Tuesday, we can look forward to quiet weather conditions tonight. With high pressure in place, the sky will be mainly clear, and the wind will become very light. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s early this evening, then into the 40s after sunset. Overnight lows will range from 32-40.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will drift away to the east of New England tomorrow, and this will allow a warm front to move up the coast. Morning sunshine will give way to a cloudy sky during the afternoon. However, we should remain dry through the daylight hours. High temperatures will range from the 50s at the coast to the lower 60s over interior portions of the state.
Showers will develop tomorrow night, and there will be a mild southerly breeze. Lows will be in the 40s.
THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT…
By Thursday, we’ll be caught between high pressure offshore and a vigorous storm to our west. The result will be a strong southerly flow of mild, moist air. Occasional rain is likely Thursday, and it will become quite breezy. Highs will range from 55-60. The steadiest and heaviest rain will arrive Thursday night as low pressure draws closer to Southern New England. A few embedded thunderstorms are possible as well. Heavy downpours could result in some very localized poor drainage flooding. Thursday night will be quite mild with lows near 50.
FRIDAY (MAY 1st)…
Heavy rain could linger into Friday morning, then it will taper off to scattered showers as the storm lifts away to the north of Connecticut. We could get a peak at the sun during the afternoon, but the sky will be mainly cloudy. Temperatures will reach the 60s. Rainfall totals between Thursday, Thursday night, and Friday are expected to range from 1-2”, but there could be locally higher amounts near 3”.
THE FIRST WEEKEND OF MAY…
Weather conditions should improve Saturday. Morning clouds and showers are expected to give way to a partly sunny sky during the afternoon afternoon, and temperatures will rise well into the 60s. I will note the European Models keeps showers going through Saturday afternoon while the GFS moves the showers out early in the day. Since there are timing differences among the models, there is some degree of uncertainty regarding the forecast for the first half of the weekend. We’ll keep you updated!
There is the potential for warm weather on Sunday! A west-southwesterly flow in advance of a cold front could push temperatures into the range of 70-75 away from the coast! A strong onshore breeze will keep shoreline highs in the 60s at best. Morning sunshine should give way to increasing cloudiness later in the day as a storm system approaches New England from the west. However, rain will likely hold off until Sunday night.
MONDAY…
Rain may linger into Monday morning, then weather conditions will quickly improve. The sky will become partly sunny, and there will be a gusty west-northwest wind. Highs will range from 65-70.
TUESDAY…
The northwesterly flow will deliver a shot of cooler air by Tuesday. Morning lows will range from 40-45, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny, and we’ll still have a brisk wind.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
