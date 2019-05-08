THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…
High pressure will be the dominant weather system over New England throughout the night. That means the sky will be clear to partly cloudy, and the wind will become very light. As a result, temperatures will dip to some rather chilly levels. Temperatures will fall back through the 60s then into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will range from 35-45. Frost is possible in the normally colder locations, but we do not expect a widespread frost.
THURSDAY…
A storm system will move into the Great Lakes Region tomorrow and a warm front will begin to move up the East Coast. However, high pressure will remain in control of our weather most of the day. The sky will be partly sunny, although clouds may take over by evening. Highs will range from the upper 50s in coastal sections of New London County to the low and middle 60s over interior portions of the state.
Showers will develop tomorrow night, and lows will range from 45-50.
RAIN LIKELY FRIDAY…
The warm front will continue to advance northward toward Southern New England on Friday, then it will be followed by a cold front Friday night. While we don’t expect a continuous rain, showers are likely. Some showers will produce brief downpours, and a thunderstorm can’t be ruled out later in the day. Highs will range from 60-65, and the air will turn more humid. A southerly breeze will become a little stronger as the day progresses. Areas of fog may develop, especially near the coast.
The cold front will pass through the state Friday night, and the rain will come to an end. Lows will be near 50 degrees.
THE MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND…
Saturday is shaping up to be a very nice day. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny and there will be a dry northwesterly breeze. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Saturday night will be clear and cool with lows mostly in the 40s.
The forecast for Mother’s Day is still quite tricky. Everything depends on the arrival of a coastal storm or a series of coastal storms. According to the GFS Model, Sunday will be mainly dry with rain staying to the south and west of Connecticut. The sky would be mostly cloudy, and temperatures would reach the 60s. The European Model, on the other hand, is forecasting an all-day rain with the coastal storm taking a more direct run at Southern New England. If this happens, Mother’s Day would be cool and wet, pretty much a washout!
For now, we are still going with the more optimistic GFS solution. We will keep you updated over the coming days, since timing is everything!
NEXT WEEK…
The last in a series of coastal storms will bring more rain to the state on Monday. It’ll be a breezy, raw day too with highs 55-60.
While the steady rain will end Monday night, showers are still in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days are expected to be cooler than normal with highs 60-65 Tuesday, and highs in the 60s on Wednesday. By then, the normal, or average, high will be 71 degrees for the Greater Hartford Area.
APRIL 2019 IN REVIEW…
April went go into the record books as the second wettest on record for the Greater Hartford Area, and records date back to 1905. That is quite impressive! The grand total for the month was 8.06” at Bradley International Airport. The wettest April on record was in 1983 when we had 9.90” of rain. 3rd place goes to 1929 with a total of 7.66”. The average temperature in April came in at 51.0 degrees, which is 1.6 degrees warmer than normal. Plus, we only had a trace of snow. Average snowfall for the month of April is 1.4”.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
