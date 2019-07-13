SATURDAY RECAP…
The temperature reached 91 degrees at Bradley International Airport. That means the second heat wave of the year has now lasted 5 days! The temperature was 90 degrees on Tuesday, 92 Wednesday, 90 Thursday, 91 Friday and 91 again today. This year’s first heat wave lasted 4 days and it ended last Saturday with a high of 96 degrees, the hottest temperature of the year (thus far). We’ve now had a grand total of 12 days this year with a high temperature of at least 90 degrees.
As expected, our Saturday featured ample sunshine and fairly comfortable humidity.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
A gorgeous evening is on tap across the state, as temperatures settle into the 70s after the sun sets. The weather will be great for the Riverfront fireworks in Hartford/East Hartford, the Fireworks Extravaganza at Sailfest in New London, and the fireworks display in Guilford!
By daybreak, we expect temperatures to bottom out in the mid to upper 60s under a mainly clear sky.
SUNDAY…
If you enjoyed today’ weather, you will certainly like tomorrow’s! A weak cold front moves though the region, but with little fanfare (it passes dry), just some clouds. It will allow a dry, northwesterly flow to filter drier air into the state. Given this, we expect ample sunshine much of the day. Temperatures will be a degree or two cooler than Saturday, peaking in the mid to upper 80s, but with low levels of humidity.
NEXT WEEK…
Monday will be the coolest of the next 7 days, with lows in the lower 60s and highs in the low to mid-80s (which is near normal for mid-July). It will also be quite comfortable with regard to humidity. Savor it, as it won’t last long!
Starting Tuesday, thanks to a southwesterly flow, the heat and humidity will begin to ramp up again. Once the heat and humidity arrives, it will be around through the end of the week. Away from the Sound, temperatures initially peak near or above 90! By Thursday and Friday, heat index values could top 100! The week will end will potentially the hottest weather of the summer. Temperatures could reach the mid to perhaps upper 90s Friday afternoon! With all of the heat in the forecast for next week and beyond, it seems likely we’ll see our 3rd heat wave of the year!
Also, each day, while primarily partly to mostly sunny, there will be a chance for isolated, afternoon (pop-up variety) storms. They’re compliments of the increasingly unstable airmass with the daytime heating.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
“Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
