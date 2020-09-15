9:00 PM UPDATE…
We still have smoke aloft over all of Southern New England this evening. Some of the brighter stars and planets are visible through the smoke. There is a wide range in temperatures. It is 47 degrees in Litchfield, but 62 degrees in New Haven and Bridgeport! The temperature is 50 degrees in Waterbury and Willimantic, and 57 degrees in Hartford. Wind conditions range from calm in a number of locations to southerly at 7 mph in Bridgeport.
We still expect much of state to have lows in the 40s and lower 50s overnight.
Previous Discussion...
TUESDAY RECAP…
It felt more like October today with morning lows in the 30s and 40s, and afternoon highs in the 60s! The coolest locations in the state were Bakerville and Colebrook, where the low was 36 degrees. The official low at Bradley International Airport was a chilly 44 degrees, which is still well above the record low of 35 degrees for September 15th. That record was set in 1975. While there were no clouds to speak of, the sun was dimmed by smoke from wildfires in the Western United States.
THIS EVENING & TONIGHT…
The sky will be mainly clear, but hazy due to smoke aloft. Temperatures will fall back into the 50s this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and lower 50s. Overall, it won’t be quite as chilly as last night.
WEDNESDAY…
High pressure will drift away to the east of New England tomorrow. Meanwhile, a cold front will move through the Great Lakes Region. Between these 2 systems, a south to southwesterly flow of milder air will develop. Temperatures will rise into the 70s tomorrow afternoon, and a southerly breeze with strengthen as the day progresses. The sky will be mostly sunny. Hopefully, the sun won’t be dimmed too much by the smoke aloft.
Tomorrow night will be partly cloudy and comfortable with lows in the 50s.
THURSDAY…
The cold front will into Southern New England on Thursday, but it will have very little moisture to work with. Therefore, the chance for showers will be low. However, the front will stir up some partial cloudiness. The warming trend that will begin tomorrow will actually peak on Thursday with highs 75-80.
Thursday night, there will be a slight chance for a shower as the front shifts to the south of New England, and a cooler northerly flow develops. Lows will range from 50-55.
FRIDAY…
Slow moving Hurricane Sally will batter the Gulf Coast tonight and tomorrow with strong winds and life-threatening flash flooding. The remnants of Sally will pass out to sea to the south of New England on Friday. That is not good news since much of the state is in a moderate to severe drought. However, we don’t want to have too much rain all at once, which can often happen with tropical systems.
There may be a few light rain showers early Friday morning. Otherwise, we can expect a partly sunny, cooler day with highs 65-70. The mercury will then dip into the 40s Friday night with some 30s possible in the normally cooler locations.
THE LAST WEEKEND OF SUMMER…
It will feel much more like October this weekend with high pressure and crisp, cool air in place across Southern New England! Despite abundant sunshine both days, highs will only be in the low and middle 60s. The nights will be clear and quite chilly with lows mostly in the range of 35-45. However, frost may be possible in the normally colder sheltered locations.
EARLY NEXT WEEK…
Autumn will officially arrive next Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur 9:31 am. As we transition from summer to fall, temperatures will be on the rise. Monday morning will be chilly, but temperatures should reach 65-70 during the afternoon under a mainly sunny sky. Monday night will be clear and brisk with lows in the 40s.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures will likely reach the 70s on the first day of the autumn season!
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest
“Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”
(1) comment
It looks like two trees fell on Rainbow Road in Windsor, one of them on a car. I haven’t heard of any injuries. The car looks to be totaled.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.