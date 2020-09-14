THIS EVENING, TONIGHT…
After topping out in the mid-70s, temperatures quickly drop this evening into the 60s. Sunset today is at 7:01pm --- our last day with it occurring in the 7 o’clock hour, as we continue losing daylight at a rate of 2 to 3 min/day! The sharp drop in temperature continues after the sun has set because drier air has been filtering into the state in the wake of a cold front, on a northwesterly breeze. By daybreak, anticipate lows in the 40s --- well below the average of 53 for the 15th day of September!
THE REST OF THE WEEK…
High pressure will be the dominant weather feature over the coming days. This translates to dry weather and abundant sunshine. Tomorrow will be cooler than today, unseasonably so, with highs 65 to 70. The wind will also be much calmer.
As the area of high pressure moves offshore Wednesday, temperatures then trend a bit milder as a southwesterly flow develops. So, for our hump day, anticipate highs back in the mid-70s. By Thursday, under a partly sunny sky, temperatures will peak between 75 and 80 (with a slight uptick in humidity).
While we need rain, our chances for receiving some are low over the next 7 days. Our one possibility will be later Thursday into early Friday, with the passage of a cold front. As of now, we’re just forecasting some scattered showers. However, this is a low probability that tropical moisture from what will be the remnants of Sally, could be drawn northward and interact with the boundary as moves through Southern New England.
As we close out the week, another shot of cooler air will arrive. After the possibility of a morning shower, the sky will become partly to mostly sunny, and highs be close to 70 degrees. There will be a nicely northerly breeze as well, filtering drier and cooler air back into the state.
THE WEEKEND…
Saturday and Sunday both appear to be autumnal (for the last weekend of astronomical summer) with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. Also, expect dry and bright conditions over the 2-day period.
NEXT WEEK…
Our stretch of tranquil, dry weather looks to continue into at least Monday of next week. By then, temperatures may trend a bit milder, back to 70(+) for highs.
THE TROPICS (as of 5pm update)…
“Sally” – now up to category 2 hurricane strength, it is forecast to make landfall east of New Orleans, near the Mississippi/Alabama border tomorrow.
“Paulette” – is moving away from Bermuda as a category 2 hurricane and is forecast to reach category 3 strength as it moves northeast, into the Northern Atlantic.
“Rene” – has weakened and is in the process of dissipating.
“Teddy” – currently a tropical storm, it is forecast to strengthen over the coming days, to become a major hurricane (category 3 intensity) over the weekend. Next week, it could be in the vicinity of Bermuda.
“Vicky” – our 20th named storm of the season was named at 11am Eastern today. Located in the far Eastern Atlantic, this one is not forecast to strengthen and also poses no threat to land.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon
-----------------------------------------------------------
SEPTEMBER BENCHMARKS…
Tuesday, September 1st, marked the beginning of the meteorological autumn! For record keeping purposes, the meteorological autumn is all of September, October, and November. Officially, autumn begins 3 weeks from today, on Tuesday, September 22nd. The autumnal equinox will occur at 9:31 am.
During the month of September, the average high drops from 80 degrees on the 1st to 69 degrees on the 30th. The average low drops from 58 degrees on the 1st to 47 degrees on the 30th. We also lose 1 hour and 20 minutes of daylight!
A RECORD WARM AND DRY METEOROLOGICAL SUMMER…
The average temperature from June 1st through August 31st (meteorological summer) was 74.4 degrees at Bradley International Airport, which represents the Greater Hartford Area. This is a tie for the hottest summer on record, and official records date back to 1905! The meteorological summer of 1973 also had an average temperature of 74.4 degrees. Originally, we reported an average temperature of 74.5 degrees for the meteorological summer, which would have been a new record instead of a tie. However, the average temperature has been corrected downward by 0.1 degrees.
The other record of note was the temperature reaching 90 degrees or higher at total of 39 days, which breaks the previous record of 38 days, set in 1983. The seasonal average is 17 days. Not only was this a record for the meteorological summer, it was also a record for any year. It is still possible to have a few more days with highs near 90 degrees this month.
Yet another record was broken. It was driest summer on record in the Greater Hartford Area! Only 4.42” of rain was measured from June 1st through August 31st, which broke the previous summer record of 4.75” in 1965. The deficit was 8.04”. Conversely, in Bridgeport, the deficit was negligible (0.07”) with a total of 10.96” of rain over the same time period.
